Life is a balancing act, and we’re bound to trip now and then

Life is a balancing act, isn’t it? Not simply balancing family and work; volunteering and recreation; exercise and rest; fruits, vegetables, proteins and candy; it’s about balancing all of it and at the same time.
Like the people who mesmerize and entertain by spinning literal plates, we have several things going at once — we’re all spinning and balancing a lot of figurative plates.
This isn’t something that only adults do.
I think a lot of us forget that we didn’t start out with a whole handful of sticks with spinny plates on the end — we worked up to it.
Each step of that learning process was equally difficult but once we could balance two things, then we added a third, etc. Our kids are in early, learning to balancing stages but it’s just as difficult for them as it is for us.
They might look like they’re just playing Fortnite …OK, they are playing Fortnite … but they also are balancing things while they do. They’re choosing to focus on a video game instead of doing their chores or reading a book to keep their brains fresh or calling their grandparents or whatever else they’re trying to balance.
And how do we react to that? We get mad.
We tell them that they don’t know stress or a busy schedule because their list of things to balance is short compared to ours. But, on a good day, we’re all are working at our own skill level and spinning our Plates of Responsibility.
We all add as many as we can handle, we take down some when we know we can’t…but there is another crucial step in the balance:
We’re going to drop plates.
Yup. Probably every day. Sometimes we can catch them before anything bad happens, but others? They’re going to smash at our feet and the contents are going to slosh up the walls and stain the curtains when they do.
This happened to me. Literally.
One day I wasn’t balancing life very well while holding a cup of coffee and getting increasingly frustrated by things happening around me — and to me.
The light-two-Splendas was sloshing around when I felt a powerful surge of anger and frustration…and slammed the mug down on the floor. Next to white curtains.
It was such a mess. A messy, incredibly immature, not proud failure moment.
To make the whole scene even uglier — my kids were staring at me with their mouths open, which only made my failure more painful and the unmotivational, self-loathing lecture in my head even louder.
It’s as much a fact of life as gravity: none of us are perfect. All of us are going to drop things. Then what? As I did, we clean up the mess, live with the coffee stain that never entirely came out of the curtains and move on.
If we’re fortunate, our failures will play out like mine did and the worst part will become the best: My kids helped me clean it up.
They told me all the things I needed to hear: that I would be OK, that it wasn’t the coolest thing to do, but that they understood why I got so frustrated and realized their roles in it.
This happened more than two years ago, and I still haven’t decided if I feel good because they are the kind of people who would thoughtfully help in the aftermath or even more embarrassed because they saw me fail so dramatically.
Maybe it’s both. You know what did happen? I’ve learned from it. Failure is a great educator.
Like the kid lying around playing Fortnite and not mowing the lawn, smashing the mug was my choice. I learned to balance better after that failure. They will, too.
Susan Vollenweider lives in the Northland. To listen to the women’s history or history-based media recap podcasts that she co-hosts or to read more of her writing visit www.thehistorychicks.com or www.susanvollenweider.com.
Comments