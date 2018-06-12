Wendy is reserved, while Kira is outgoing

Wendy
Age: 1 1/2 years old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Gender: Female
Once Wendy is comfortable in your home, she will roll over for her belly rub and purr at the same time. This black and brown tabby will need a quiet home with a patient owner, who will give her time to get acclimated. She became comfortable in her foster home, but her foster mom felt she needed to be exposed to more people. She got along with other cats in her foster home. She may do well with older children and a dog if it’s small and mellow
Kira
Age: 10 months old
Breed: Pointer mix
Gender: Female
We’re not sure what Kira is mixed with, but at 29 pounds, she’s a good mid-sized girl. Kira is very active, loves people and likes some other dogs but would also be happy as an only pet. She is house-trained and would be a good addition to many families. Kira can be vocal at times, so apartment living is not recommended.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
Comments