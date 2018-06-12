Six Mid-Continent library branches will close for renovations

Six branches of the Mid-Continent Public Library system will close for construction during Phase 1 of MCPL’s Capital Improvement Plan.
Renovations were to begin Monday, June 11, at the Excelsior Springs and Blue Springs South branches and on June 18 at the Antioch Branch. These branches will stay closed until fall. The Midwest Genealogy Center will also undergo renovations but will remain opened.
Branches closing later in the summer are: Oak Grove (July 2); Weston (July 6); and Platte City (Aug. 20). They will reopen in late summer or fall.
For information about the closings go to mymcpl.org/community.
Kids Café offers meals at library branches
Free meals for kids will be offered at the Riverside branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
MCPL is hosting the Harvesters Kids Café program at six branches through Aug. 10 for children and teens 18 years old and younger.
The other hosting branches are Buckner, Grandview, North Independence, Red Bridge and South Independence. Hours and days for the meals differ from branch to branch.
For information go to mymcpl.org/services/meet-and-eat.
Help keep Liberty parks and roads clean
The city of Liberty is calling for volunteers to help clean up roadways and parks.
Two programs, Team Up to Clean Up and Adopt-a-Street, need individuals and families to fight litter in 500 acres of city parks and on its 350-plus miles of road.
The first quarterly park cleanup begins at 8 a.m. July 5 at Fountain Bluff Sports Complex. Liberty Parks & Rec will supervise, distribute trash bags and give assignments.
The Public Works Department wants groups to get involved in the Adopt-a-Street program.
“We want to make it available to some individuals or organized groups that would like to give something back to the community. We would accommodate a group’s one-time cleanup, or if they want to make it like MoDOT does with a year or two commitment,” said Bruce Neidholdt, Liberty’s public works operations manager.
For information about park cleanup contact Hailey Kenkel, Liberty Parks & Rec’s community services manager at 816-439-4396; or for street cleanup contact Neidholdt at 816-439-4515.
North Kansas City Hospital names new financial officer
Henry M. Seybold Jr. is the new senior vice president at North Kansas City Hospital.
Seybold will direct the hospital’s strategic and operational financial services. He succeeds Jim McNey, who retired in January.
“We are delighted to welcome Henry to North Kansas City Hospital,” said Peggy Schmitt, president and chief executive officer of the hospital in a news release. “He has a proven track record for demonstrating fiscal leadership. His skills and expertise will allow us to continue our mission of providing hope and healing to every life we touch.”
Seybold was chief financial officer for Renown Health System in Reno, Nev., before coming to NKCH. Prior to that he held a similar position with Mercy Rockford Health System in Illinois. He has over 25 years of experience in health care financial management. He is an advanced member of the HealthCare Financial Management Association.
A day of events for quilt lovers
The Historic Downtown Liberty is sponsoring a Quilt Walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23.
Demonstrations, quilt displays, hands-on quilting projects and free quilt blocks from 27 participating businesses will be part of the daylong event.
Everything is free, although tickets are needed for some events.
The schedule includes a kids workshop at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; easy ways to appliqué by local author Jenifer Dick at noon at the Quilting Is My Therapy Quilt Shop; and demonstrations on using vintage buttons as embellishments by Gayle Dugdale at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Main Street Goods and Goodies.
Tickets are needed for Quilts of the 19th Century by Jean Warren at Clay County Museum at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and a modern quilting lecture by Angela Walters at 1 and 3 p.m. at Corbin Theatre.
“Each of those 27 different businesses has a free quilt-block pattern. In theory you would have the potential to have quilt blocks for two different quilts. Quilting Is My Therapy will be providing the finishing instructions for putting the quilts together,” said Vicki Vance, executive director of HDL.
A map identifying Quilt Walk activities and tickets for two events will be available at Historic Downtown Liberty Visitor’s at 117B N. Main Street. Call HDL at 816-781-3575.
Staying fit after 50
A low-impact exercise program, Walk With Ease, is being offered by Liberty Parks & Rec to adults 50 and over.
The program will be held three times a week for six weeks by certified instructors at the Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St., Liberty.
The first class is June 25. Registration is open through June 19 at libertymissouri.gov/specialtyfitness or by calling the Liberty Community Center at 816-439-4360.
Training for the program was funded by a grant from the National Recreation and Park Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The grant “allows us to help older adults in our community and adds a new way Liberty residents can work to achieve a healthy lifestyle,” said Donna Kay Taylor, Liberty Parks & Rec assistant director, in a news release.
Compiled by Norma King, Special to The Star
Comments