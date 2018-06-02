Nine students graduated from Junior Board of Directors program

KCB Bank
Aspiring bankers: Nine students graduated from a six-month Junior Board of Directors program sponsored by the bank in Kearney.
The program covered balance sheets, income statements and other financial aspects of banking. Groups of students then competed in a digital simulation that required them to run a bank.
Winning the competition were Kearney High School students Andrew Campbell, Colten Curtis and Katelyn Merrick. They decided loan rates, marketing budgets, personnel changes and other choices to make the highest net income for their bank.
Other members of the Junior Board of Directors were Celeste Allen, Huntington Bowles, Erin Bradfield, Jonathan Bradfield and Blake Smith, all from Kearney High School; and Mark Lachowitzer from St. Pius X High School.
Staley High School
Winning artist: Collin Riggins, a sophomore, won the Sixth Congressional District Art Contest.
His artwork, a photograph entitled “The Moment After Good-Bye,” will be exhibited at the U.S. Capitol for a year.
High school students from northern Missouri submitted artwork for the contest. Entries were judged by members of the art department at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.
Park Hill School District
Academic achievers: Seniors Trent Neutgens and Ethan Wissmann from Park Hill South High School and Jackson Turner from Park Hill High School qualified for Missouri Scholars 100.
The program honors the top 100 students in the class of 2018. To be chosen, students must hold at least a 3.75 grade-point average, rank in the top 10 percent of their class and have completed upper-level courses in math, science, English and a foreign language. Scores on college-entrance exams, attendance and school citizenship also are considered.
Compiled by Su Bacon/Special to the Star
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108. No email attachments. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be reveived at least two weeks before publication.
Comments