Pets of the week

Wilkey
Age: 2 years old
Breed: Husky mix
Gender: Male
Wilkey loves people of all ages but would do best in a home without small children since he is very enthusiastic about life and could knock small children down. He gets along well with many other dogs and plays very hard, so he’d love a home with another similarly inclined dog. Wilkey appears to be house-trained.
Calvin and Hobbs
Age: 1 1/2 year old siblings.
Breed: Tabby
Gender: Males
These two would love to be adopted togethe if possible. These fluffy kitties have looks and personality plus. They are both sweet boys and love attention.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
