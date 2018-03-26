Kearney girls’ soccer begins season with no worries, high expectations

When asked about any concerns she had for her team, Kearney girls’ soccer coach Amanda Hopkins didn’t have to think long or hard.
She just didn’t have any.
“They’re good girls,” Hopkins said. “They work hard every day. I really don’t have any concerns at all.”
Depth and experience certainly aren’t concerns for Hopkins as she begins her second year as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
Never miss a local story.
All but one starter is back from last year’s 19-5 team, which made it all the way to the Class 3 state quarterfinals, and that group is backed by an 18-member freshman class, which Hopkins believes is already capable of backing up the veterans.
“What I found this year is that every position I have, I have a good starter,” Hopkins said. “And I have one more sub that’s just as good right behind them. So when I sub, I have the same caliber coming out. We’re not going to run out legs into the ground. We’re going to have the ability to save our legs when we need to.”
Kearney has proven players all over the field. The Bulldogs’ top two goal scorers return in sophomore Caroline Kelly, who finished with 30 goals last season, and senior Trinety Williams, who added 20 goals last season.
Joining the mix up top is Caysi Brown, a freshman who scored the first goal during Kearney’s season-opening 2-1 victory March 20 at Lee’s Summit North.
The back line again will be anchored by Serra Hanrahan, a junior who has already committed to Indiana State. Maddie Taylor also returns on defense after starting last year as a freshman.
There is a new goalkeeper, but Hopkins says freshman Julianna Holmes “has good hands and is just an all-around good athlete.”
While she has plenty of proven players, Hopkins said she hadn’t seen much complacency from that group, probably because the newcomers are also talented.
“I think our huge freshmen class has really motivated our upperclassmen to really work harder in practice,” Hopkins said. “They don’t want to lose their spot to a freshmen.”
Kearney also finds motivation in last year’s quarterfinal appearance, which was the program’s first since 2014. Notre Dame de Sion, which went undefeated until losing the Class 3 state final, ended Kearney’s season last year with a 2-0 victory.
That was Kearney’s only loss to a Class 3 team all season.
This year, the Bulldogs already have a win over a Lee’s Summit North team that reached the Class 4 final last season and followed that up with an 18-0 battering of Kansas City East the next day.
“Last year, I think they went into (Notre Dame) de Sion a little scared because they are this top-notch program and they haven’t been that spot for a while,” Hopkins said. “I think just hanging with them gave them the confidence of, ‘Hey, we are good and we can do this.’”
That, in turn, should give Hopkins one less concern come postseason time.
“Now that we have this depth to our team, we feel that we can go far,” Hopkins said, “and they’ve got it in their mind. They’re buying in that we can do it.”
Comments