Charlie gets a second chance at life, Pompeii’s big but a good boy

Pompeii
Age: 2 years old
Breed: English coonhound
Gender: Male
Pompeii is a big boy at 76 pounds, but he loves to play and chase other dogs. Like most coonhounds, Pompeii loves people and enjoys being petted and going for long walks. He can use some work on a leash, but he’s eager to please. Pompeii would not be good in an apartment due to his coonhound voice.
Charlie
Age: 5 years old
Breed: Maine Coon
Gender: Male
Charlie didn’t like the other cats in the home where he was, so he was taken to the vet to be euthanized. Instead, Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter was called, and we took him in. The shelter has not had him very long, but he is a super sweet cat, who loves to be brushed and petted.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
