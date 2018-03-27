West Platte senior’s oratory skills earn him college scholarship money from Rotary

West Platte High School
Outstanding orator: Senior Andrew Cicha won third place and a $300 scholarship in the KCI Rotary Club’s speech contest.
Contestants presented short speeches about Rotary’s commitment to fairness, truth, goodwill and friendships.
Cicha plans to use the scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville after graduation.
Park Hill School District
Bound for nationals: Teams from Park Hill South and Park Hill High School will compete in the National Academic Quiz Bowl Tournament.
They qualified after placing high enough during regional competition and will compete on the national level this May in Atlanta.
The Park Hill team includes seniors Jessica Kennedy, Andrew Stockwell and Lawrence Suba along with juniors Abbey Brooks, Nick Soulikias and Collin Streu, who won the Suburban Conference Championship Scholar Bowl’s Gold Division. Suba earned all-conference honors.
The Park Hill South team includes seniors Jonathan Amthor, Thomas Kindle, Evan Morris, Trent Neutgens, Ethan Wissmann and Jacob Young. They placed first in the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Quads competition.
Kansas State University
Student leaders: Two Liberty students have been named Engineering Ambassadors on the campus in Manhattan.
As Engineering Ambassadors, John Pittala, a junior majoring in electrical engineering, and Kadie Prendergast, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering, will assist with student recruitment, promote the engineering profession and act as hosts on and off campus.
To serve as an ambassador, engineering students must have a strong academic record, leadership skills and have successfully completed required coursework.
Compiled by Su Bacon, Special to the Star
