Platte Pet Power seeks additional volunteers for pet-therapy program

Platte Pet Power volunteers made over 4,000 animal therapy contacts in nursing homes and other locations during 2017.
The group welcomes pet owners who would like participate in pet therapy and have animals with a good temperament who are tolerant of noises, new people, different smells and settings.
“Residents love to interact with the dogs and ask questions about their care,” Pet Power Founder Sharen Hunt said in a statement. “One of the staff said this is the best thing that has happened to us.”
The 18-year-old outreach program is coordinated by Platte County University of Missouri Extension.
The next volunteer orientation, for pet-owners only, is at 6:30 p.m. on April 10 at the Platte County Resource Center, 11724 N.W. Plaza Circle, Suite 300 in Kansas City, North. Pet temperament testing is on April 24.
Interested volunteers should call 816-270-2141 to confirm attendance.
For more information, visit extension.missouri.edu/platte or email Sharen Hunt, coordinating volunteer, at hunts@missouri.edu.
Liberty announces new Parks director
Liberty has hired BJ Staab as director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department
Staab has been with Liberty parks and rec since 2002, when he was hired as senior recreation coordinator. Since then, he has served as sports complex manager and in 2014 was promoted to assistant parks and recreation director.
“As BJ has progressed through our Parks & Rec Department, he not only gained vital experience with and knowledge of Liberty Parks & Rec, but also was instrumental in working with three different directors to build a thriving Parks & Rec Department with highly respected programs and facilities,” Liberty City Administrator Curt Wenson said in a press release.
Staab, a graduate of Fort Hays State University in Kansas, oversees a department with 180 employees and a $4.2 million operating budget.
Adventures in Learning for seniors
The next Adventures in Learning program on April 13 is entitled “Yes, Your Brain May Improve With Age.”
The program, sponsored by Northland Shepherd’s Center, is for area senior citizens. It will be held at North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road in Kansas City, North.
Sandra Lyke, a psychiatric social worker specializing in older adults, will talk about emotional control, increased creativity, and increased wisdom and happiness as people age.
Registration and a continental breakfast begin at 10 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.
Lunch is at noon and require a reservation. Tickets for lunch are $6. Call 816-452-4536 by April 11 for reservations.
Former ambassador to speak at Park
Patrick Moon, a former U.S. ambassador and chief of mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, will present a discussion on “NATO-Russia Relations: From the Cold War to Current Challenges” on April 4 at Park University.
The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Jenkin and Barbara David Theater inside Alumni Hall.
While serving as ambassador, Moon focused on three core objectives — youth leadership development, women’s empowerment, and economic development — and led efforts by the international community to integrate Bosnia into NATO and the European Union.
Northland Ethnic Festival on tap
The 15th annual Northland Ethnic Festival is April 7 at Park Hill South High School.
Admission is free to the festival, which runs 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The festival is billed as a community celebration that increases awareness and appreciation for cultural and ethnic diversity. It will include cultural stage performances, displays, children’s activities and the opportunity to interact with two dozen different groups.
Food and crafts — including Laos, Samoa, Scotland, Colombia, Czech/Slovak, Republic of China, Peru, Mexico, France, Germany, Japan, Vietnam, Ukraine, China and Israel — from 10 different countries will be available for purchase.
For more information on the stage schedule, visit facebook.com/NorthlandEthnicFestival.
The Park Hill School District, MCC-Maple Woods, Mid-Continent Public Library, the Ethnic Enrichment Commission, a Platte County Parks & Recreation Outreach Grant, the Park University International Student Office and the Platte County University of Missouri Extension sponsor the festival.
Small business boot camp set for Friday
Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend a free Small Business Boot Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on March 30 at Woodneath Library Center, 8900 N.E. Flintlock Road in Kansas City, North.
The keynote speech will be given by Kelly Wilson, owner of Weave Gotcha Covered.
Among the planned workshops are: “What Does it Mean to Be Bankable?” with Adrienne Haynes, managing partner of Seed Law; “Finding the Right Mentor” with Score KC; “Dealing with Government” with John Pajor, manager of KC BizCare; “Direct Sales: How and Who (Target Market)” with Kelly Head, Square One business information librarian; “How to Talk Tech” with Ben Rodriguez, CEO of IT Nachos; “Best Practices for Home-Based Businesses” with Stephanie Zamora, CEO and conductor at Assurance Security.
“These workshops are not only a great opportunity to take home free insights from some of the brightest business minds in our city; they also provide an ideal platform to network with other business owners and make connections that could lead to mutually beneficial partnerships,” said Amy Fisher of Mid-Continent Public Library’s Square One Small Business Services, which hosts the boot camp in partnership with the Clay County Economic Development Council.
This program is funded by a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
Electronics recycling at Liberty High
A Liberty area electronics recycling event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on April 14 at Liberty High School, 200 W. Blue Jay Drive.
Anything with a cord or battery, working or not, will be accepted. This includes computers, printers, cell phones, microwaves, air conditioners and kitchen appliances.
Most items are free except CRT TVs and monitors; LCD/LED TVs; projection TVs; and devices with freon. Fees range from $5 to $50 for those items.
For more information go to https://mrcrecycling.net/.
The event is hosted by the Liberty School District and LHS Key Club, in partnership with Midwest Recycling Center.
“Big Sonia” screening at Park
A screening of “Big Sonia,” an award-winning documentary about one of the last remaining Holocaust survivors living in the Kansas City area, is planned April 9 at Park University.
The event will include the screening, a live musical performance and a panel discussion starting at 6 p.m. in the Jenkin and Barbara David Theatre in Alumni Hall on campus.
The film chronicles the life of Sonia Warshawski of Prairie Village who spent her teen years in concentration camps and was accidentally shot in the chest on liberation day — yet survived.
She is described in the documentary as the ultimate survivor and a bridge between cultures and generations who still runs her late husband’s tailor shop.
“Big Sonia” has won 18 awards, including the 2017 Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary at the Barcelona International Film Festival and the 2017 Best Film Grand Prize at the Cleveland International Film Festival.
Admission is free and the event os open to everyone. Registration is requested at park.edu/bigsonia. The event is part of Park’s 2017-18 Year of Diversity events.
Parkville receives recycling grant
The city of Parkville is stepping up efforts to encourage recycling at city parks thanks to a $1,980 grant from the Mid-America Regional Council’s Solid Waste Management District.
The grant allows the city to place five 33-gallon recycle bins in English Landing Park and one in Platte Landing Park for plastic bottles, paper and aluminum cans. The city will be responsible for ongoing maintenance of the bins.
“Visitors will have the option to recycle in the park, just like they do at home,” Mayor Nan Johnston said in a press release. “Recycling helps reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, prevents pollution and helps preserve natural resources. The city is excited to expand this service to our park visitors.”
Registration open for Arrowhead 5K
Ever dreamed of running onto the field at Arrowhead Stadium? Here’s your chance, sort of.
The Chiefs and Arrowhead Events will host the sixth annual Arrowhead 5K at Arrowhead Stadium at 8 p.m. on June 29.
For the third straight year, participants will finish the race under the lights at the 50-yard line inside Arrowhead Stadium.
The race for runners and walkers will begin in the parking lots around the Truman Sports Complex — which also includes Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Royals. The course also will run along the concourse adjacent to the Hall of Honor presented by Spectrum before finishing at field level.
The race will be timed and the top overall and age-group winners will receive Chiefs tickets.
The cost for the race — which includes a 2018 Arrowhead 5K T-shirt, and post-race celebration on the field, including appearance by the Chiefs Cheerleaders, KC Wolf and additional special guests — is $30 for season ticket members and $35 for the general public before May 1.
The cost goes up to $35 for season ticket members and $40 for the general public from May 2 to June 28 and, if space allows, race-day registration would cost $45 for all participants.
Registration is open now at www.chiefs.com/arrowhead5k and a portion of the proceeds benefit Cornerstones of Care, a nonprofit that promotes safe and healthy communities. For more information about the race, you also may contact Chiefs Fan Experience at 816-920-4237 or email fanexperience@chiefs.com.
Compiled by Norma King, Special to The Star
