Classes, events, and fun around the Northland

March 28-April 12
Tax Help for Seniors: AARP tax-aide representatives for taxpayers with moderate-to-low incomes, 50 and older, registration is requested, 9 a.m., Thursdays, Mid-Continental Public Library Kearney Branch, 100 S. Platte City, Kearney, 816-628-5055.
Tax Help for Seniors: AARP tax-aide representatives for taxpayers with moderate-to-low incomes, 50 and older, registration is requested, 9 a.m., Thursdays, Mid-Continent Public Library North Oak Branch, 8700 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo., 816-436-4385.
March 28-April 10
Tax Help for Seniors: AARP tax-aide representatives for taxpayers with moderate-to-low incomes, 50 and older, registration is requested, 9 a.m., Tuesdays, Mid-Continent Public Library Liberty Branch, 1000 Kent St., Liberty, 816-781-9240.
March 28-April 11
Living Well with A Chronic Condition: Learn to live a quality life with chronic condition; such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, COPD, depression or another chronic condition; space limited, 1 to 3:30 p.m., free, 816-691-5077 or nkch.org/Class.
March 29
Doumentary screening: Documentary showcases how trauma can inform adults, educators, and therapists to help communities find positive ways for children to cope with stress and live a healthy lives, reservation requested, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library, 8815 Tom Watson Parkway, Parkville, free, www.NorthlandCoalition.com.
Corbin Theatre Stage: Presents Bob Reeder Irish Balladeer, the audience sing along and discussion, 7 p.m., Corbin Theater, 15 N. Water St., Liberty, $15, info@corbintheatre.org.
March 29-30
M.O.B. Coach’s Traning: An eight-session course teaching you how to instruct seniors how to exercise in ways that will improve their balance, assertiveness to stay home, and how to conduct a safety assessment of their home, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Assistance League, 6101 N. Chestnut Ave., Gladstone, 816-695-1045 or cajeepy@gmail.com.
March 31
Egg Festival and Egg Hunt: Bring the kids for two egg-hunt areas along with face painting, cookie decorating, inflatables, food trucks and the Easter bunny, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Briarcliff Church, 800 N.E. Vivian Road, Kansas City, Mo., 816-866-5918.
Kansas City Easter Parade at Zona Rosa: Show up in your spring Easter fashions for a walking parade for individuals and families, activities also include games for the kids, live music and an appearance by the Easter Bunny, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Zona Rosa, 7322 NW 87th Terrace, Kansas City.
April 3
NKC Hospital Personal Safety 101: Megan Kimberlin a personal safety advocate, shares her real life experiences, teaches skills to avoid unsafe situations, and offers techniques to help you protect yourself, 6 to 8 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital Wellness Corner at Zona Rosa, 7322 NW 87th Terr., Kansas City.
April 5
Excelsior Springs SAFE Community Luncheon: You are invited to join the planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, reservations are requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Early childhood Education Center, 113 Line Street, Excelsior Springs, 816-589-6697 or www.excelsiorspringssafe.com.
April 5-7
Friends of the North Kansas City Public Library Book Sale: Stop by and check out gently used bestsellers, nonfiction, adult and children books, videos and more, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 5, 9 a.m., to 5 p.m. on April 6, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 7, North Kansas City Library, 2251 Howell St., North Kansas City, 816-221-3360 or www.nkcpl.org.
April 6
Taco Dinner: Enjoy tacos and rice, proceeds to benefit Guadalupe Centers youth recreation programs, delivery of 10 or more orders if nearby, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, Kansas City, Mo., $6 each, 816-421-1015 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
NARFE Chapter 2256 Monthly Meeting: Guest speaker Steve Smith will make a presentation on severe weather, all current and retired federal employees and spouses are invited to attend, 10 a.m., Wexford Place, 6500 N. Cosby, Kansas City, 816-454-3491.
April 8
Parkville Symphonic Band Concert: Listen to some great music, which benefits Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, 3 p.m., Park University Chapel, 8700 N.W. River Park Drive, Parkville, www.parkvilleshelter.com.
April 21
Museum Ice Cream Social: Celebrate the reopening of the lower level, see a different part of the museum with new displays and never-before-seen artifacts, scavenger hunt for ages 12 and under, contests, 1 to 4 p.m., Clay County Museum, 14 N. Main Street, Liberty, 816-792-1849 or www.claycountymuseum.org.
