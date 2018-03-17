Mock crime scene, forensic-evidence lecture planned at Park

Former forensic chemist Tatiana Trejos will discuss forensic science and how evidence tells the story of a crime in a lecture at 7 p.m. on March 27 at Park University.
Trejos, an assistant professor of forensic and investigative sciences at West Virginia University, will host a mock crime scene at 6 p.m. that attendees can walk through and identify clues about a crime.
“While DNA evidence can tell us who could have or could have not committed a crime, trace evidence can serve as a mute witness to determine how, when or where a particular event happened,” Trejos said in a press release.
The lecture is part of Park’s Johnson Family Lecture Series in Science. It will be held in the Jenkin and Barbara David Theater in Alumni Hall on the university campus.
Admission is free, but registration is requested at www.park.edu/johnson.
Clay County joins prescription-drug monitoring effort
Medical offices in Clay County can register multiple providers during March for the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which monitors the prescribing and dispensing of schedule II-IV controlled substances and is designed to assist in identifying and preventing prescription drug misuse and abuse.
“This is an incredible opportunity for providers in the Kansas City area to help prevent further opioid misuse and death during the current epidemic,” said Danielle Roethler, community development specialist with Clay County Public Health Center.
Clay County, as well as Kansas City, Mo., Jackson County and the city of Independence subscribe to PMP Aware software, a HIPAA-compliant software network that allows doctors to access controlled-substance prescription history on patients.
“This is not something that we’re trying to penalize someone about,” Roethler said. “It’s just being aware of patient’s prescription history and being able to refer them to a treatment facility. Or maybe just for education. It’s having those important conversations with the patients.”
Doctors and dentists and other medical providers who prescribe schedule II-IV controlled substances can register for the program. Some office personnel can enroll with permission of their doctor. Office managers or designated employees can submit registration information for the program.
For more information, visit clayhealth.com.
St. Louis County was the first to set up a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in the state and some materials and registration information will be through St. Louis County rather than Clay County.
Registration open for Gladstone softball league
Gladstone’s spring adult softball league begins April 15 at the renovated Happy Rock Park Softball Complex.
Register for a team at www.activityreg.com or in person at the Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes.
Men’s and coed teams can choose to play single games or doubleheaders during the nine-week league. Games will be played Sunday through Thursday evenings.
Teams must supply their own softballs and pay a $20 USA Softball fee in addition to the team fees of $450 for single-game leagues or $735 for doubleheader leagues.
A managers’ meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Gladstone Community Center.
Gladstone Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department will provide scorebooks, scorekeepers, one USA Softball-sanctioned umpire, and awards. During the offseason, the city renovated Happy Rock Park Softball Fields.
For more information, call 816-423-4200.
Liberty mural artists chosen
Painter John Soukup of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been chosen to paint a 170-foot mural on the Historic Liberty Square.
The mural will be painted on a 6-foot-by-170-foot wall that screens the site of the 2016 building collapse at the corner of Kansas and Water streets.
Soukup was chosen from among 17 artists who responded to a nationwide call for artists by the Liberty Arts Commission.
“We received a wide variety of submissions,” Liberty Community Development Manager Jeanine Thill said in a press release. “John’s original concept and his willingness to tailor it to include some iconic Liberty buildings put him at the top of the list.”
Soukup said his art is inspired by events and relationships.
“Oftentimes, a location is where these things can live together and interact,” he said in the release. “The goal is to show harmony between people and connections we make. A record of why we choose to gravitate towards the things and people we often do.”
Tri-County offers youth mental health workshops
Two upcoming programs focused on youth mental health and suicide prevention are open to the public.
A free Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention workshop is planned from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 27 in the Campus Center Room at Maple Woods Community College, 2601 N.E. Barry Road in Kansas City, North.
The workshop, offered by Tri-County Mental Health, is designed to give parents, guardians and others working with youth, ways to identify and address youth mental health concerns and suicide risk.
Registration is required via email to kelseyp@tri-countymhs.org.
Tri-County and the Northland Coalition also will host the documentary “Resilience, The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope,” at 7 p.m. on March 29 at the Parkville Branch of Mid-Continent Public Library, 8815 Tom Watson Parkway.
The documentary highlights research showing that, while a child may not remember traumatic experiences, his body does and the excessive stress can result in lifelong effects on behavior and health.
The screening is free, but reservations are requested and can be made at www.NorthlandCoalition.com.
Romance convention in the Northland
Avon Books is bringing “KissCon,” a multi-author romance panel discussion, to Woodneath Library Center — 8900 N.E. Flintlock Road in Kansas City, North — from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 31.
A panel of well-known romance authors — including Lenora Bell, Lori Foster, Linda Howard, Cathy Maxwell, Alisha Rai, Jill Shalvis, Jodi Thomas, Marie Tremayne, and Lori Wilde — will discuss the genre and take questions.
“We’re very excited to host this year’s KissCon,” Story Center Program Manager Melissa Stan said in a press release. “This event offers a great opportunity for local romance enthusiasts to meet their favorite authors and get a behind-the-scenes look at the industry.”
A Romance Trivia game with prizes and a gift card drawing are planned for those attending. The program is cosponsored by The Story Center and Rainy Day Books.
To register in advance, visit mymcpl.org/romance.
Green Lantern Car Washes set for name change
All Green Lantern Car Washes will operate under a new name, Charlie’s Car Wash, beginning in May. The name change honors company found Charlie Walker, who died in 2012. Customers helped spur the name change via a survey.
“Our family and staff are very happy and excited to be able to honor our dad, grandpa, founder and dear friend in this way,” Trace Walker, Charlie’s son and the current company president, said in a release announcing the rebranding.
The car-wash chain has seven Midwest locations, including five — Independence, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Olathe and Overland Park — in the Kansas City area.
Company ownership and the core services offered won’t change, but customers can expect to see new logos and signage.
