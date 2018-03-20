West Platte senior wins regional essay contest

West Platte High School
Winning writer: Mikayla Lowe, a senior, earned a Silver Key in the Missouri region of the 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
Lowe’s essay, “Gender Bias in Media Coverage,” was chosen from more than 1,000 entries. Her essay will be published in June in the online publication, “Missouri Youth Write.”
Liberty North High School
Never miss a local story.
Orators excel: In competition with 21 other schools, the speech and debate team won the sweepstakes trophy at the Lee’s Summit High School’s tournament.
First-place winners were the team of Thadeus Acha and Nate Meshau in duo interpretative, Garrett Williams in informative, Elizabeth Potterf in U.S. extemporaneous, Braydee Chu in varsity Lincoln Douglas debate, and Clayton Breshears and Harrison Frawley in varsity public forum debate.
Earning second place were Blake Katzenberger and Chance Tacia in varsity public forum debate, Lindsay Barber and Delaney Clawson in junior varsity public forum debate, Sydney Garlock in big question debate, and Garrett Lampert in U.S. extemporaneous.
Third-place winners were Selma Khalil and Garrett Lampert in varsity policy debate, Cyenne Pulliam and Isabel Zubiri in junior varsity policy, Reese McCune in storytelling, and Chris Gooch in big question debate.
Platte County R-3 High School
Bound for state: For the eighth year in a row, the Science Olympiad Team qualified for state competition in April at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.
The team finished fourth at the regional tournament. Members of the team are seniors Becca Beall, Grant Dixon, Turner Hess, William Hess and Aidan Stone; juniors Emily Gurgens, Alexis Moody, Christian Orness, Ethan Stone and Jackson Todd; sophomores Jamie Hill, Annika Jackson, Alex Johnson, Blake Lewis and Baxter Stone; and freshmen Emma Jones and Kaleb Mumma.
Compiled by Su Bacon, Special to the Star
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108. No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments