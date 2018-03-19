Deputy loves to hunt, Graylene loves to lounge

Deputy
Age: 5 years old
Breed: Bluetick coonhounds
Gender: Male
Deputy is the epitome of his breed. He’s agile, swift and a climbing athlete when in pursuit of his primary prey — raccoons. Deputy is good with all people, many dogs and loves to hunt. However, he will settle for long walks. Fair warning: Deputy also has a typical coonhound voice, so he would not be good for apartment living.
Graylene
Age: 6 years old
Breed: Domestic longhair
Gender: Female
Graylene is beautiful, mellow and a little shy at first, but she does enjoy quiet attention once she gets to know you. She often loves brushing and pets on her head and neck, but she’s not fond of the rest of her body being touched. Graylene does well in the community rooms at the shelter and would likely get along with other cats in a home, but does need a quiet and calm atmosphere. A home without younger children would be best.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
