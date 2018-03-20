Classes, events, and fun around the Northland

March 21
Funding Options for your Small Business: Local experts from banks programs and funding organizations will talk you through funding options, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Platte Valley Bank Parkville, 8401 N.W. Missouri 45, Parkville, www.mymcpl.org/squareone.
March 21-April 12
Tax Help for Seniors: AARP tax-aide representatives for taxpayers with moderate-to-low incomes, 50 and older, registration is requested, 9 a.m., Thursdays, Mid-Continental Public Library Kearney Branch, 100 S. Platte City, Kearney, 816-628-5055.
Tax Help for Seniors: AARP tax-aide representatives for taxpayers with moderate-to-low incomes, 50 and older, registration is requested, 9 a.m., Thursdays, Mid-Continent Public Library North Oak Branch, 8700 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo., 816-436-4385.
March 21-April 10
Tax Help for Seniors: AARP tax-aide representatives for taxpayers with moderate-to-low incomes, 50 and older, registration is requested, 9 a.m., Tuesdays, Mid-Continent Public Library Liberty Branch, 1000 Kent St., Liberty, 816-781-9240.
March 21-April 11
Living Well with A Chronic Condition: Learn to live a quality life with chronic condition; such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, COPD, depression or another chronic condition; space limited, 1 to 3:30 p.m., free, 816-691-5077 or nkch.org/Class.
March 23
Lenten Fish Dinner: Bring the family and enjoy baked cod or boiled shrimp, vegetables and more, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, 5 to 7:30 p.m, St. Therese North Parish, Good Shepherd Hall, 7207 N.W. Missouri 9, Kansas City, Mo., freewill donation.
Holy Mackerel Fish Fry: Deep fried or baked tortilla crusted tilapia, fries, cole slaw, mac & cheese, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St Patrick’s Parish, 1401 N.E. 42nd Terrace, Kansas City, Mo., $10 adults, $5 kids, $25 family, 816-453-5570.
State of the Cities Luncheon: The event will feature new developments from the public and private sectors in Excelsior Springs, Gladstone, Kansas City, Kearney, Liberty, North Kansas City Pleasant Valley and Smithville, 11:15 a.m., 816-468-4989 or info@clayedc.com.
March 23-25
Presenting Godspell Junior: A group of disciples help Jesus tell different parables by using a variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing, along with songs, dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, 7:30 p.m. on March 23-24, 1 p.m. on March 25, St. Patrick’s Parish, 1401 N.E. 42nd Terrace, Kansas City, Mo.
March 25
AAUW Meeting: Louis Breinin, certified instructor of Project Lead the Way, will be the focus of the meeting, which provides a comprehensive approach to STEM education, 2:30 p.m., North Kansas City Public Library, 2251 N. Howell St., North Kansas City, 816-679-8020 or kdwelton@yahoo.com.
March 26
Funday Monday Bingo: State-of-the-art audio, bingo video machines, $3,000 weekly payouts, nonprofit bingo hall, proceeds go to charity, doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo begins at 6:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus #7064, 1500 N.E. Englewood Road, Gladstone, 816-452-2221 or www.fatherhagerhall.org.
March 27
Workshop on Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention: Youth suicide prevention specialist Kelsey Prather will facilitate the workshop, which is designed to give information on how to identify warning signs and risk factors of suicide along with info on prevention, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Maple Woods Community College, 2601 N.E. Barry Road, Kansas City, Mo., 816-877-0496 or kelseyp@tri-countymhs.org.
March 29
Screening of Documentary on Coping with Trauma to Live Healthy: Documentary showcases how trauma can inform adults, educators, and therapists to help communities find positive ways for children to cope with stress and live a healthy lives, reservation requested, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library, 8815 Tom Watson Parkway, Parkville, free, www.NorthlandCoalition.com.
Corbin Theatre Stage: Presents Bob Reeder Irish Balladeer, the audience sing along and discussion, 7 p.m., Corbin Theater, 15 N. Water St., Liberty, $15, info@corbintheatre.org.
March 29-30
M.O.B. Coach’s Traning: An eight-session course teaching you how to instruct seniors how to exercise that will improve their balance, assertiveness to stay home, and how to conduct a safety assessment of their home, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Assistance League, 6101 N. Chestnut Ave., Gladstone, 816-695-1045 or cajeepy@gmail.com.
March 31
Egg Festival and Egg Hunt: Bring the kids for two egg-hunt areas along with face painting, cookie decorating, inflatables, food trucks and the Easter bunny, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Briarcliff Church, 800 N.E. Vivian Road, Kansas City, Mo., 816-866-5918.
April 6
Taco Dinner: Enjoy tacos and rice, proceeds to benefit Guadalupe Centers youth recreation programs, delivery of 10 or more orders if nearby, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, Kansas City, Mo., $6 each, 816-421-1015 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
April 8
Parkville Symphonic Band Concert: Listen to some great music, which benefits Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, 3 p.m., Park University Chapel, 8700 N.W. River Park Drive, Parkville, www.parkvilleshelter.com.
