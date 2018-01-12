Shelter hopes someone makes room for mountainous mixed breed, Everest

Everest
Age: 1 year
Breed: Labrador retriever/Great Pyrenees mix
Gender: Male
Everest was found as a stray. He’s friendly, easy-going and very affectionate. He’s also fairly a big boy. Currently weighing 75 pounds, he could continue to grow some. Everest will do best in a home with large-dog experience and he’d love to have another playful dog for a companion.
Hanna
Age: “senior”
Breed: Domestic short hair tabby mix
Gender: Female
Hanna is a gentle senior cat and an adorable older gal, but she’s not loving being at the animal shelter, as you can imagine. Could you be her hero and give her a loving home or be a foster home for her? Fostering her means the shelter would take care of her vet bills and anything she needed while you cared for her.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
