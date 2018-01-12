Everest (left), a Labrador retriever/Great Pyrenees mix, and Hanna, a domestic short hair tabby mix, are available for adoption at the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, 1356 N.W. Missouri 9 in Parkville.
816 North

Shelter hopes someone makes room for mountainous mixed breed, Everest

January 12, 2018 12:22 PM

Everest

Age: 1 year

Breed: Labrador retriever/Great Pyrenees mix

Gender: Male

Everest was found as a stray. He’s friendly, easy-going and very affectionate. He’s also fairly a big boy. Currently weighing 75 pounds, he could continue to grow some. Everest will do best in a home with large-dog experience and he’d love to have another playful dog for a companion.

Hanna

Age: “senior”

Breed: Domestic short hair tabby mix

Gender: Female

Hanna is a gentle senior cat and an adorable older gal, but she’s not loving being at the animal shelter, as you can imagine. Could you be her hero and give her a loving home or be a foster home for her? Fostering her means the shelter would take care of her vet bills and anything she needed while you cared for her.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

