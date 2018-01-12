Winnetonka theater students are Scotland-bound once again for Fringe Festival

Winnetonka High School
Students to perform in Scotland: For the fifth year, the school’s drama students have been invited to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.
The festival is an international showcase for theater, comedy, dance and musical productions. High schools are selected based on recent shows, honors and awards, community involvement and overall dramatic excellence.
Top-ranking schools represent the United States as part of the American High School Theatre Festival.
Winnetonka students will present three shows during the three-week festival in August. The high school’s theater students are directed by Sheri Coffman, who has been with the North Kansas City School District since 1998. She and her students have participated in the fringe festival four times since 2006.
Kansas State University
Scholarships awarded: Northland students earned academic scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year on the campus in Manhattan.
Recipients are Erin Manville from Camden Point; Dylan Stockman and Blake Toliver from Edgerton; Cameron Scarborough from Excelsior Springs; Daulton Freeman from Gladstone; Jacob Peters from Holt; and Hannah Gartin, Kooper Holbrook, Adam Lechner, Jeffrey Parker and Rachel Wright from Kearney.
Matthew Alvey, Paul Ambrose, Peter Boos, Arianna Clark, Victoria Fowler, Hannah Green, Gabriel Maddex, Lucas Peterson, Kathryn Prendergast and Mason Stirtz from Liberty; Thomas Larson from North Kansas City; Grant Bess, Alexander Carpenter, Andrew Danner, Alyssa Jones, Katrina Kaltefleiter, Sarah Knight, Katherine Mediavilla, Kyle Niehues, Christopher Petruzzi, Conrad Sandoz, Victor Sobotka and Jacob Wiley from Parkville.
Kianna Castro, Rhett Delay, Haley Firkins, Allissa Hupp, Alexis Kelsey, Michael Mickelboro and Elizabeth Witsken from Platte City; Amber Summers from Pleasant Valley; Natalie Hill from Riverside; Jacob Bollinger, Sydney Cantrell, Andrew Crouse, Rebecca Jenkins, Gabrielle Long and Jason Warring from Smithville; and Alexa Raney, Jonah Vandel and Mattie Vandel from Weston.
Compiled by Su Bacon, Special to the Star
