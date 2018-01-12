Park University’s concert season resumes with special Johnson County performance

Husband-and-wife duo Ben Sayevich and Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich will perform at the 1900 Building in Johnson County, Kan., as part of the Park University International Center for Music’s annual concert series.
The couple — Ben plays violin and Lolita plays piano — is on the Center’s faculty at Park and have both performed internationally. The concert is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the 1900 Building, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Mission Woods, Kan.
The program includes “Adagio in E Major, K. 261,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; “Dances and Laments for Violin and Cello,” by Peter Fribbins with a guest appearance by cellist Daniel Veis, an assistant professor of music/cello; and “Violin Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 108,” by Johannes Brahms.
Tickets, which are $30 or $15 for students, may be purchased at 1900bldg.com/concerts/2017/7/24/benandlolita as well as at the door.
Never miss a local story.
Liberty adds group-exercise classes
Liberty Community Center has added several new group-exercise classes to the schedule this year.
Kickboxing Express is Tuesdays at 11 a.m., Core and Restore is Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and Aqua Energy in Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 a.m.
All group-exercise classes are complimentary with Liberty Community Center memberships or day passes. Registration for classes is not required.
Nationally certified fitness instructors teach each class.
For information on Community Center classes, go to www.libertymissouri.gov/2510/Group-Exercise-Schedule or call 816-439-4360.
Aging Mastery Program registration opens
Baby Boomers and older adults in Clay County are invited to enroll in the Aging Mastery Program this winter.
Aging Mastery focuses on improving health, financial security, and overall well-being. Topics include hydration, exercise, advanced planning, financial planning, end-of-life decisions and resilience.
A 10-week session, which costs $39, begins Feb. 2 at the Northland Human Services Building, 3100 N.E. 83rd St. in Kansas City, North. Register by calling North Kansas City Schools Community Education at 816-321-5010.
Riverside senior celebration remains a hit
Riverside’s Public Safety Department hosted 220 senior citizens for a holiday dinner in December at the Riverside Community Center.
The dinner has been a tradition since 1986 when then-Public Safety Chief Fred McDaniels approached Candy Gram, a member of his department, to suggest a holiday dinner for Riverside senior citizens. That first year 40 people attended and the event.
Public Safety employees do everything for the event, from sending out invitations to cooking the traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings.
“It took a whole day — eight hours — for the 15 turkeys,” said Gram, who is chief cook as well as the Public Safety Manager of Communications. “Everything is made from scratch. The Corner Café donates the potatoes. My fire guys, dispatchers, and everybody in the (public safety) department do the cooking.”
The event includes door prizes, which were passed out by Mayor Kathy Rose.
Small-business boot camp planned
Entrepreneurs are invited to participate in “Small Business Bootcamp: Usable Technology” from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Celebration Station in Zona Rosa, 8640 N Dixson Ave. in Kansas City, Mo.
The free event is hosted by Mid-Continent Public Library’s Square One Small Business Services Division in partnership with the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Platte County Economic Development Council.
“Technology plays an essential role in our everyday life,” said Square One’s Amy Fisher in a press release. “This bootcamp [sic] will give attendees the chance to become more familiar with the latest technology and learn how it impacts their business as well as how they can use it to their advantage.”
The boot camp kicks off with coffee and networking at 8:30 a.m. followed by a keynote speech by Burton Kelso — owner of Integral, a local tech-support company — at 9 a.m.
“My vision is to remove the frustrations and complexity of technology and open people up to a world of new ideas, experiences, and opportunities,” Kelso said in a statemnt. “I love technology, and I want to make technology fun and simple for everyone.”
Two seminars are also planned: “Using Technology to Communicate with Your Customers” by Santina Cessor, owner of Threads Studio; and “How to Effectively Work with Technology Professionals,” lead by Ben Rodriguez, CEO of IT Nachos.
Registration is required at mymcpl.org/SquareOne. The program is funded by a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
By Norma King, Special to The Star
Comments