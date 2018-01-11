Classes, events, and fun around the Northland

Jan. 17 - Feb. 10
Warm Water Yoga: Increase vitality, strength and flexibility in the water, Saturdays, 9 to 9:45 a.m., North Kansas City Hospital, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, $25.
Jan. 17
Living Well with a Chronic Condition: Living a quality life with a chronic disease is possible with the right support, learn new skills that can help your thrive and achieve your goals, 1 to 3:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, Burlington room, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, 816-691-1688.
Northland Coalition Community Luncheon: Featuring North Kansas City TRY (Teaching & Reaching Youth), reservations are requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maple Woods Campus, Human Services Building, 3100 N.E. 83rd St., Kansas City, North, www.northlandcoaltion.com.
Legal Considerations for Small Business: Adrienne B. Haynes Esq., local small business law expert, to discuss legal solutions to keep your customers and your business safe, 5 p.m., Platte Valley Bank, 6324 N.W. Barry Road, Kansas City, Mo., 816-746-7622 or www.mymcpl.org/squareone.
Jan. 18
Friends & Family CPR: Learn lifesaving hands only CPR skills, this course geared toward community groups, new parents, grandparents and babysitters, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, 1st Floor Pavilion, Barry Room, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, $25, nkch.org/CPR.
Jan. 20
Northland Chamber Annual Banquet: Join in cheering for local Northland celebrities as they compete in Dancing with the Stars, the Northlander of the Year also will be honored as well as several other board members, 5:30 p.m., Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 N.W. Argosy Parkway, Riverside, $90, 816-455-9911 or northland@northlandchamber.com.
11th Annual Peace Builders Luncheon: Keynote speaker Nedra Bonds along with recognition to Matthew Hughes, executive director of International Relations Council and Kansas City Ethnic Enrichment Commission, registration is required, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, Conover Hall, 4501 Walnut St., Kansas City, Mo., $35, info@kcglobalconcepts.org.
Jan. 24
Meal Plan and Prep: Planning and prepping are the secret ingredients to eating healthy, learn the strategy, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Zona Rosa, 7322 N.W. 87th Terrace, Kansas City, Mo., $15, nkch.org/Class.
Jan. 27
Hit The Slopes: Join in at Snow Creek for an afternoon of skiing and tubing, all levels are welcomed and lessons are provided, registration is required, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Creek Resort, 1 Snow Creek Drive, Weston, $45, 816-691-5020.
First Annual Mother Daughter Expo: Join this organization along with bringing light to issues such as domestic violence, suicide, teen pregnancy, guest speakers, music and more, 2 to 5 p.m., The Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center, 3700 Blue Parkway, Kansas City, Mo., 913-730-7209.
Jan. 28
KC Northland AAUW Meeting: Join Lewis Diuguid for a look at his book, “Our Fathers: Making Black Men,” which will focus one block of St. Louis in the mid-20th century where African American businessmen living the American dream also created a sense of community for boys in the neighborhood, 2:30 p.m., North Kansas City Public Library, 2251 N. Howell St., North Kansas City.
Feb. 4
Friends for Life Teddy Bear Drive: Collecting new stuffed animals only, proceeds will benefit children at Children’s Mercy Hospital, noon to 6 p.m., Armourdale Community Center, 730 Osage Ave., Kansas City, Kan., www.imdom.org.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
