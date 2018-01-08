All-state choir, journalism excellence highlight accomplishments at Northland schools

Platte County R-3 High Schools
Singers selected: Ten students will perform with the 2018 Missouri All-State Choir at the Missouri Music Educators Association Convention later this month.
Singing with the sopranos will be Mikayla Landers and Claire Wilhelm; with the altos, Lauren Elmore and Dani Major; with the tenors, Dre’Shon Tolbert; and with the bass, Austin Allen, Turner Hess, William Hess, Joel Rodriguez and Alex Vanover.
They auditioned during the Northwest Missouri All-District Choir rehearsal and performance in October.
Never miss a local story.
Park Hill School District
National recognition: Elyssa Bezner, a junior, and Max Ghasemi, a senior, at Park Hill South High School received excellent ratings during the Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association competition in Dallas.
Elyssa was recognized for newspaper news writing and Max for newspaper commentary writing.
In a separate competition, Park Hill High School’s Trojan TV News team advanced to finals for the national Pacemaker award.
Members of the 2016-2017 TV news staff were seniors Lauren Bunten, Weston DiBlasi, Davin Dorrell, Jackson Elder, Liam Henry, Darius Stewart and Mia Tyler and 2017 graduates Jacob Blair, Kelley Collins, Kyleigh Conkling, Meghan Elley Kiely Kingsbury, Dru’ Smith and Andrew Stott.
Park University
Graduate degrees: Northland students earned master's degrees during fall semester on the campus in Parkville.
Awarded graduate degrees were Christine Stocks from Excelsior Springs; Nicole Christensen from Gladstone; Genevieve Durbin, Kelli Foresman, James Jarrard, Kara Ramirez, Stephanie Simpson and Michael Sutherland from Kansas City, North; Kylee Angell and Veronica Kahacho from Liberty; Keyao Liu from North Kansas City; Diana Carchi and Joshua Looker from Parkville; Elizabeth DeLoux from Platte City; and Adam Karasiewicz from Weatherby Lake.
Foresman and Sutherland also earned graduate certificates in global business.
Compiled by Su Bacon, Special to the Star
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108. No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments