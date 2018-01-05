Four Northland teens receive military academy nominations from U.S. Rep. Sam Graves

Four Northland teens have been nominated to attend one of the nation’s military academies by U.S. Representative Sam Graves.
A total of nine students were nominated from Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District.
“North Missouri year in and year out has produced impressive candidates for our nation’s military academies,” Graves said in a press release. “This year is no exception. I am proud of all the young men and women who have sought out and received nominations, and I thank all of them for their willingness to serve this country. I know that each of the individuals who received a nomination will make North Missouri proud at their respective academies.”
Northland students who were nominated are: U.S. Naval Academy — Ben Eason, Parkville, Park Hill South High School; U.S. Military Academy — Andrew Hipp, Kansas City, St. Pius X High School; and Jackson Turner, Weatherby Lake, Park Hill High School; U.S. Air Force Academy — Austin Snook, Camden Point, North Platte High School.
The students were chosen by an Academy Nominations Review board made up of service-academy graduates and citizens who interviewed and reviewed all applicants before making final recommendations.
For information on service academy nominations go to www.graves.house.gov.
Parkville alderman resigns, leaving position open
The city of Parkville accepted the resignation of Ward 1 alderman Kevin Heaton and now seeks to fill a vacancy on the board.
Heaton, who owns Stone Canyon Pizza in downtown Parkville, was elected last spring and resigned Dec. 13, citing the need to “refocus” his time and energy on “my business and my extended family” in a resignation letter to Mayor Nan Johnston and the Board of Aldermen.
Heaton’s resignation was effective Jan. 1 and accepted at the Jan. 2 meeting of the Board of Aldermen.
Residents interested in filling the vacancy need to be 18 years of age or older, United States citizens, a resident of Ward 1, resident of Parkville for at least one year, a registered voter and must be current on city taxes or user fees.
Mayor Johnston will nominate and appoint a new alderman, after approval from the board. The appointee will serve until a new alderman is elected on April 2, 2019.
Candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Jan. 19. The term of service will begin Feb. 6.
For information, call 816-741-7676.
Friends garage sale
Friends of the Atkins-Johnson Farm will host a garage sale Jan. 12 and 13 at the old Fins and Foliage site, 7022 North Locust in Gladstone.
Proceeds will go toward maintenance and programs at the Atkins-Johnson Farm in Gladstone, an 1800s farmstead listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Sale times both days are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Winter reading challenge includes ‘Shelf of Suspects’
The adult reading challenge at Mid-Continent Public Library this year is being called “Shelf of Suspects.”
Participants who read five books in two months, Jan. 15 to March 15, will receive a limited-edition coffee mug and a chance at a the grand prize for eight — a Breakout KC room experience for eight at either the original Kansas City River Market location or the new Park Place location in Leawood, Kan.
Two runners-up will receive a Breakout KC experience for two people.
“Winter is the perfect time to curl up with a good book; and with an exciting and wide-ranging theme like mysteries — from cozy whodunits and historical thrillers to paranormal mysteries and golden-age detective stories — this year’s Challenge is sure to be a criminally captivating experience,” Amy Fisher, Mid-Continent’s information and reader services manager, said in a press release.
Participants don’t have to read mysteries; other books for adults qualify.
Several free programs and events are planned such at branches in conjunction with the reading challenge. For information go to mymcpl.org/books-movies-music/winter-reading.
Compiled by Norma King, Special to The Star
