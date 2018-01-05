Local artist Chris Willey wins city’s purchase award from Paint Parkville competition

Kansas City artist Chris Willey was honored by the city of Parkville in December for her painting “By the Waterfall,” which depicts the Parkville Nature Sanctuary.
Her painting received Parkville’s purchase award during Paint Parkville Plein Air Festival.
Paint Parkville is an annual outdoor painting competition hosted by Cathy Kline Art Gallery in September, which last year drew more than 40 artists from across the United States.
“The theme was the Parkville Nature Sanctuary in honor of the director of the nature sanctuary who had passed,” Kline said.
Former Parkville Nature Sanctuary Director Bob Fluchel died in 2015.
Willey received $500 for the purchase award and the painting now hangs at Parkville City Hall. A second painting by Willey, “Red Door,” was chosen Best of Show.
Other show winners included: First place, Andrea Clauge; second place, David Cooper; and third place, Jane Flanders.
Parkville artist Linda Kinder won two purchase awards: the Day Log Home and the Weatherby Lake Big Regatta awards.
Artists have been coming to participate in Paint Parkville for six years now, according to Kline. The lure of several purchase awards from businesses and individuals and the charm of Parkville brings them from all around the United States.
The date for 2018 Paint Parkville will be sometime in September.
Artists are always looking for a place to stay during the event, “so, if someone has a spare bedroom they would let an artist stay in, the artists love to say thank you with a painting,” Kline said.
Kline welcomes other purchase-award sponsors for next year’s festival. Contact her at 913-449-4460 or info@cathyklineartgallery.com.
