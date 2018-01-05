Gucci
816 North

Easygoing Gucci would be a great addition to any family

January 05, 2018 03:19 PM

Age: 4 months

Breed: Domestic short hair

Gender: Female

Gucci is a sweet girl who loves to play and sit on laps. She is very much a people kitten. She gets along with other cats and does well with dogs. She is litter-trained, microchipped and has had age appropriate shots.

Jilly

Age: 5 years

Breed: Pit bull, possibly mixed with lab

Gender: Female

Jilly absolutely loves people and some other dogs — preferably males. She is a playful, high-energy girl, who would love a family that includes her in walks, car rides and just hanging out around the house.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

