Easygoing Gucci would be a great addition to any family

Gucci
Age: 4 months
Breed: Domestic short hair
Gender: Female
Never miss a local story.
Gucci is a sweet girl who loves to play and sit on laps. She is very much a people kitten. She gets along with other cats and does well with dogs. She is litter-trained, microchipped and has had age appropriate shots.
Jilly
Age: 5 years
Breed: Pit bull, possibly mixed with lab
Gender: Female
Jilly absolutely loves people and some other dogs — preferably males. She is a playful, high-energy girl, who would love a family that includes her in walks, car rides and just hanging out around the house.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
Comments