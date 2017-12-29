Platte County juniors selected for regional Youth Leadership Program

Platte County High School
Leaders selected: Juniors Crystal Billings and Peter Doole will participate in the 2018 Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Program.
The program teaches high school students team-building and leadership skills while learning about business, legal, educational, political, and health-care needs, challenges and resources in the Northland.
Northgate Middle School
Educator excels: Janet Burgess has been chosen as the 2018 Outstanding Educator by the Midwest Symposium for Leadership in Behavior Disorders.
Burgess, a special education teacher and behavior specialist at Northgate Middle School in the North Kansas City School District, will receive the award at the symposium’s Feb. 22 conference. She also has been chosen as a part of the Midwest Symposium for Leadership in Behavior Disorders Master Teacher Group.
Burgess has taught for 18 years with North Kansas City Schools and has a bachelor’s degree in music therapy and master’s degree in special education and choral music. She serves on the Clay County Community Juvenile Justice Board Diversion program.
Park Hill School District
Musicians chosen: Several band and orchestra students were chosen to perform Jan. 27 at the Missouri Music Educators Convention.
Jeremey Kasper and Zach Howard, Park Hill juniors, were selected for the All-State Orchestra.
Oscar Tompkins and Noah Littrell, Park Hill seniors, and Robert Traphagan, a Park Hill South junior, will play with the All-State Jazz Band.
Finally, the All-State Band members are: from Park Hill, junior Blake Harris and senior Molly Foster; and from Park Hill South, sophomore Toby Frick, senior Jayden Hermansen, and junior David Stone.
Three Park Hill South musicians — sophomore Kiana Fernandes, senior Alec Higgins, and junior Mercedes McGonigle — were selected as Honorable Mention All-State Band members along with Park Hill sophomore Arkadeep Ghosh.
Compiled by Su Bacon/Special to the Star
