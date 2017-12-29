Snuggly ball of fur AJ eager for a new home in the new year

AJ
Age: 4 1/2 months
Breed: Domestic short hair
Gender: Male
This handsome boy is AJ, a black and gray tabby/Maine Coon mix. AJ is a big snuggler, who doesn’t mind being held like a baby. He loves to play with balls and feather toys. AJ was born to a feral mom, but he’s a very social boy and also is litter trained, microchipped and has had age-appropriate shots.
Age: 2 years
Breed: Rottweiler mix
Gender: Female
Ollie was found by a good Samaritan walking along the side of a highway. She’s a little shy, but warms up quickly. Ollie gets along well with other dogs, cats and humans. She is a little fearful of traffic, but walks well on leash and also appears to be house trained as she keeps her kennel very clean.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
