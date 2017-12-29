AJ
Snuggly ball of fur AJ eager for a new home in the new year

December 29, 2017 12:00 AM

Age: 4 1/2 months

Breed: Domestic short hair

Gender: Male

This handsome boy is AJ, a black and gray tabby/Maine Coon mix. AJ is a big snuggler, who doesn’t mind being held like a baby. He loves to play with balls and feather toys. AJ was born to a feral mom, but he’s a very social boy and also is litter trained, microchipped and has had age-appropriate shots.

Ollie

Age: 2 years

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Gender: Female

Ollie was found by a good Samaritan walking along the side of a highway. She’s a little shy, but warms up quickly. Ollie gets along well with other dogs, cats and humans. She is a little fearful of traffic, but walks well on leash and also appears to be house trained as she keeps her kennel very clean.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

