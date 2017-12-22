Love art? A local gallery is hosting a juried national show you won’t want to miss

Art lovers have a reason to head to Parkville through the end of January.
The walls of the Cathy Kline Art Gallery inside the repurposed Historic Train Station Depot, just east of downtown Parkville, are filled with row after row of paintings in a variety of subjects — landscapes, portraits, still-life paintings — and styles, from impressionistic to photo-real.
They are part of a unique national art show, a first for the gallery and the state of Missouri, which has been extended to run through Jan. 31, 2018.
The show features juried works of artists from all across North America, by members of the National Oil & Acrylic Painters Society.
It is the first time the group has held a national small-works show in the Show-Me State.
Klein says the juried process and competition means collectors can be assured what they are buying is quality work. Of 444 works submitted for inclusion, only 197 made it into the juried show.
All of the art is for sale, but anyone can come simply enjoy the art as well.
“The artists are very accomplished,” Kline said. “There are so many art shows all you have to do is sign up and you don’t know what you’re getting. When you go through a jury process, it’s worth the artist’s time and it’s worth the collector’s time.”
The show features only small works. The largest paintings are 12 inches by 16 inches.
Many of the artists are “Master” and “Signature” artists, whose paintings are often featured in national art magazines. The works were judged online.
As the nearly 200 boxes of paintings came to her door for her first national show at the gallery, Kline described it as a bit like an early Christmas.
“It was so much fun,” she said. “All these boxes come in and they are super wrapped. First, you are trying to figure out how to get into it. You really are a blank before you open it up. Then, you open it up and you see what’s in there. You get the chills.”
One of the paintings, titled “Young Renaissance Girl” by artist JoeRay Kelley is available on silent auction.
The funds raised from the sale of that painting will go to a not-for-profit group called Feed Northland Kids to help in their mission of easing weekend hunger for children in Clay and Platte counties.
The painting is valued at $2,500.
Local sponsors for the show include Embassy Landscape Group Inc., which provided some exterior landscaping to make the gallery’s paved entryway more approachable and inviting. Kline said the donation has been a big benefit for the overall presentation of the art visitors can see inside the building.
“Fine art is all about elevating our lifestyle, and putting our best foot forward,” Kline said. “To landscape the building is just another whole part of art. It sets the building apart.”
Kline, who also is an artist, opened the gallery three years ago. She has at least four shows per year in the space and hosts painting events as well as classes.
National Oil & Acrylic Painters’ Society “Holiday Small Works Show”
What: A collection of 197 small, original artworks no larger than 12-by-16 inches that were selected from a six-judge panel for the juried art show. The exhibit was recently extended through the end of January.
Where: Cathy Kline Art Gallery, 8701 N.W. River Park Drive, Parkville, Mo.
When: Open daily through Jan. 31, 2018; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays; and noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
