Local elementary principal receives distinction, advances to state competition

Ravenwood Elementary School
Regional recognition: Principal Amy Casey advanced to statewide competition after being chosen as a distinguished principal by the Clay-Platte region of the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.
Ravenwood is in the North Kansas City School District.
Park University
December graduates: Several Northland students were among 156 students who received master’s degrees this month from Park University in Parkville.
Master of business administration recipients — Genevieve Durbin, Kelli H. Foresman, Stephanie Simpson and Michael Sutherland, from Kansas City, North; from North Kansas City, Keyao Liu; from Parkville, Diana Carchi, Joshua Looker and Kara Ramirez; and from Weatherby Lake, Adam Karasiewicz.
Foresman and Sutherland also earned a graduate certificate in global business.
Master of education recipients — Christine Stocks from Excelsior Springs; Nicole Christensen, Gladstone; Kylee Angell, Liberty; and Elizabeth DeLoux, Platte City.
Veronica Kahacho of Liberty earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration and James Jarrard from Kansas City, North, received a master’s degree in public administration.
Liberty School District
Musicians chosen: High students will perform with the All-State Band at the Missouri Music Educators Convention in January.
Liberty High students who qualified for the All-State Band were Abbie Bavuso, Jacob Fullinwider and Katie Martin.
Liberty North students were Levi Anderson, Joe Angles, Michael Fuller, Katie Moseley, Mitchell Sidden, Cooper Smith, Aaron Stockmann and Alex Trout.
Compiled by Su Bacon, Special to the Star
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
