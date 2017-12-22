Park University receives $250,000 grant for business school

Park University has received a $250,000 grant to help build a state-of-the-art finance laboratory planned for its business school.
The Edward F. Swinney Trust awarded the grant in an effort to provide Park students with real-world experience as they study business. The lab will offer the same software and a similar environment to that used by financial professionals.
The lab will be located inside the 20,500-square-foot Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center at the school.
When completed, the Plaster Center will house the university’s school of business and the Park Global Warrior Project.
Ground-breaking is planned for 2018.
‘Oklahoma,’ ‘Big River’ on tap this summer in Gladstone
Gladstone Theatre in the Park announced its summer 2018 schedule with “Oklahoma” scheduled for July 6-8 and “Big River” set for Aug. 3-5 at Oak Park High School.
Director positions are open and interested candidates can contact Gladstone Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts at 816-423-4088 or go to www.gladstonetip.com for information.
This will be the 31st season for the non-profit Theatre in the Park.
Auditions for performers of all ages will take place April 8 and April 14 at Antioch Middle School. Go to www.gladstonetip.com for information.
Tri-County offers class for mental-health support
A free 12-week series for families of those with mental illness begins Jan. 9 at Tri-County Mental Health Services.
The series, which is sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, for families and friends of individuals with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
The course, which will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, focuses on helping family members cope more effectively and is taught by those who have experienced living with people with the disorders.
Registration for the free program is limited. Call 816-419-9669 or e-mail FTFnorth@gmail.com to register or for information.
Liberty offers Christmas tree disposal
Liberty is offering residents free Christmas trees recycling through Feb. 2.
Trees, which should be free of any decoration or plastic bags, can be brought to Bennett Park, 1100 N. Clayview Drive; or City Park, 970 S. Missouri 291.
Residents should look for the tree signs near the baseball fields. Trees will be mulched and used on natural surface trails in the city parks.
Health classes
Boxing, bariatrics and meal-planning are a few of the health-related workshops North Kansas City Hospital will sponsor in January.
Rock Steady Boxing — a noncontact boxing class designed to improve balance, strength and agility — will be offered several times each week.
Bariatric seminars — led by Dr. Keenan Berghoff, who has performed more than 500 bariatric procedures, and focused on causes, prevention and treatment of obesity — are planned from 6 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 and Jan. 25 in the 1st floor Pavilion at North Kansas City Hospital, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive.
Other classes offered include: Living well with a Chronic Condition, Staying Active and Injury Free, CPR and Basic Life Support.
For more information or to register, visit www.nkch.org/class or call 816-691-1690.
Assisted-living residents make sprawling Gingerbread village
It took 40 pounds of butter cream frosting for this year’s Gingerbread Christmas Village, which was created by residents at The Gardens at Barry Road.
Now, residents are ready and willing to show it off.
“We have an annual trip to Crown Center, where we eat lunch and we go look at their gingerbread village,” said Jodi M. Kersten, Activities Director at the assisted living and memory care center in Kansas City, North. “And a couple of days later we design ours.”
Residents of The Gardens at Barry Road have been building Gingerbread Christmas Villages since 2009.
This year’s new feature is a doghouse with a red roof with candy dog bones. There are also candy-covered houses, Christmas trees made from ice cream cones, gingerbread people and a Veterans of Foreign Wars hall.
Fifteen residents, six volunteers and two friends spent several hours apiece to complete the village, which will remain on display through Jan. 31
The only people who can work on VFW hall are veterans living at the center or fellow VFW/auxiliary members from Post 7356 in Parkville.
Compiled by Norma King, Special to The Star
