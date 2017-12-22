Oakley
Oakley
Oakley

816 North

Striking beauty ready to transition from motherhood to forever home

December 22, 2017 12:13 AM

Oakley

Age: 2 years

Breed: Domestic short hair

Gender: Female

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Oakley is blue-eyed beauty — part Siamese, part Snowshoe, and all over gorgeous. While the Siamese in her can be picky about when and where you pet her — she prefers head scratches to belly rubs — she is very loving and playful. Oakley was a doting mother to six beautiful kittens and now she’s looking for some much-deserved rest and relaxation in a forever home. She would be OK in a home with older children.

Dover

Age: 2 years

Breed: Mixed breed

Gender: Female

Dover might have some Great Pyrenees in her. She likes most people but has not been around small children while in our care and is picky about her canine friends. She prefers male dogs about her size (60 pounds) that like to play at her level. Dover will do best with a person or family who is willing and able to give her the attention she so clearly wants and deserves.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?

    Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month.

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport? 2:36

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?
Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal 0:30

Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal
Sights and sounds from Waterfest in Excelsior Springs 1:24

Sights and sounds from Waterfest in Excelsior Springs

View More Video