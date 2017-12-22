Striking beauty ready to transition from motherhood to forever home

Oakley
Age: 2 years
Breed: Domestic short hair
Gender: Female
Oakley is blue-eyed beauty — part Siamese, part Snowshoe, and all over gorgeous. While the Siamese in her can be picky about when and where you pet her — she prefers head scratches to belly rubs — she is very loving and playful. Oakley was a doting mother to six beautiful kittens and now she’s looking for some much-deserved rest and relaxation in a forever home. She would be OK in a home with older children.
Dover
Age: 2 years
Breed: Mixed breed
Gender: Female
Dover might have some Great Pyrenees in her. She likes most people but has not been around small children while in our care and is picky about her canine friends. She prefers male dogs about her size (60 pounds) that like to play at her level. Dover will do best with a person or family who is willing and able to give her the attention she so clearly wants and deserves.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
Comments