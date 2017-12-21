Classes, events, and fun around the Northland

Dec. 27-28
Youth Tech: Video-game design course, fun interactive winter-break activity, students will learn the basics of video-game design and produce games to share with friends, ages 9 to 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes, Gladstone, $170, 816-423-4200 or www.gladstone.mo.us.
Dec. 27-29
Gaming Academy: Students will be immersed into the world of 2D and 3D game design, a combination of video-game design and advanced game design, hands-on experience building and designing your own games, ages 9 to 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes, Gladstone, $230, 816-423-4200 or www.gladstone.mo.us.
Dec. 28
New Year’s Eve Kids Bash: Can’t stay up til midnight, join us for a daytime countdown to New Year’s with games, crafts, and more, 2 to 4 p.m., Boardwalk Programming Space, Boardwalk Branch Mid-Continent Public Library, 8656 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Mo.
Dec. 30
Pre-New Year’s Eve Party Fundraiser: An evening filled with Tejano music such as Hugo Guerrero, Jess Lopez, Calle Seis, along with Las Estrellas and Paradize band, food, raffles and auctions, proceeds to benefit Hispanic Heritage Organization, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-225-6128.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve 2017 Party: Featuring well-known band, One Night Stand, appetizers, champagne toast at midnight and more, call for reservations 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Ritz Charles, 9000 W. 137th Street, Overland Park $30 or $80, 913-685-2600.
Jan. 2
Tech Talk: First-time computer user or experienced, there are always questions waiting to be asked about technology, 2 to 3 p.m., Liberty Mid-Continent Library, 1000 Kent St., Liberty, 816-781-9240.
New Neighbors Monthly Coffee: Come meet your neighbors who are also new to the Northland in Kansas City, make friends and enjoy different activities, 417-437-3950 or newneighborskansascity.org.
Jan. 10
Liberty Alliance For Youth Community Meeting Luncheon: Join in the planning programs and events to promote a safer, substance abuse free community at a complimentary luncheon, reservations are requested, noon to 1:30 p.m., Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, noon to 1:30 p.m., 816-679-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
Jan. 15
34th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Guest speaker Rev. Dr. Vernon Percy Howard, Jr., senior pastor of St. Mark Union Church, and President of the Kansas City chapter of Southern Christian Leadership Conference, music by the American Spiritual Ensemble and the William Jewell College concert choir, 10 a.m., Gano Chapel, William Jewell College, 500 College Hill, Liberty, 816-415-7557.
Jan. 16
Stay Active and Injury Free: Vestibular disorders, injuries can keep you from doing the activities you enjoy, in the series of classes therapists will teach safety tips for preventing common injuries, 6 to 7 p.m., NKCH Wellness Corner, Zona Rosa, 7322 N.W. 87th Terrace, Kansas City, 816-691-5095.
Jan. 17
Northland Coalition Community Luncheon: Featuring North Kansas City TRY (Teaching & Reaching Youth), reservations are requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maple Woods Campus, Human Services Building, 3100 N.E. 83rd St., Kansas City, North, www.northlandcoaltion.com.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
