Classes, events, and fun around the Northland

Dec. 16
Heart Saver Adult First Aid CPR: Learn critical skills for responding to first aid, choking and cardiac arrest events, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, First Floor Pavilion, Barry Room, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City.
Dec. 16-17
NAWS Critter Wrappers: Let volunteers wrap your Christmas gifts while you continue to shop for the holidays, wrapping is free, but donations are encouraged to help support the NAWS Spay Neuter Clinic, noon to 4 p.m., Zona Rosa The Grove, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, Mo.
Dec. 19
Northland Chamber Monthly Luncheon: Join the Chamber as all celebrates the holiday season, mingle with friends and network with fellow Northlanders, reservations requested, noon to 1 p.m., Cascone’s, 3737 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo., 816-455-9911.
Dec. 22-24
NAWS Critter Wrappers: Let volunteers wrap your Christmas gifts while you continue to shop for the holidays, wrapping is free, but donations are encouraged to help support the NAWS Spay Neuter Clinic, noon to 4 p.m., Zona Rosa The Grove, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, Mo.
Dec. 25
Annual Senior Citizen’s Christmas Day Dinner: Senior Citizens who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day are invited to join in for a good meal and the company of others, rides are also provided, reservations requested, Open Door Bible Baptist Church, 4300 N.E. Parvin Road, Kansas City, Mo., free, 816-572-2646.
Dec. 27-28
Youth Tech: Video-game design course, fun interactive winter-break activity, students will learn the basics of video-game design and produce games to share with friends, ages 9 to 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes, Gladstone, $170, 816-423-4200 or www.gladstone.mo.us.
Dec. 27-29
Gaming Academy: Students will be immersed into the world of 2D and 3D game design, a combination of video game design and advance game design, hands-on experience building and designing your own games, ages 9-17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes, Gladstone, $230, 816-423-4200 or www.gladstone.mo.us.
Dec. 28
New Year’s Eve Kids Bash: Can't stay up til midnight, join us for a daytime countdown to New Year’s with games, crafts, and more, 2 to 4 p.m., Boardwalk Programming Space, Boardwalk Branch Mid-Continent Public Library, 8656 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Mo.
Dec. 30
Pre-New Year’s Eve Party Fundraiser: An evening filled with Tejano music such as Hugo Guerrero, Jess Lopez, Calle Seis, along with Las Estrellas and Paradize band, food, raffles and auctions, proceeds to benefit Hispanic Heritage Organization, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-225-6128.
Jan. 2
Tech Talk: First-time computer user or experience, there are always questions waiting to be asked about technology, 2 to 3 p.m., Liberty Mid-Continent Library, 1000 Kent St., Liberty, 816-781-9240.
Jan. 16
Stay Active and Injury Free: Vestibular disorders, injuries can keep you from doing the activities you enjoy, in the series of classes therapists will teach safety tips for preventing common injuries, 6 to 7 p.m., NKCH Wellness Corner, Zona Rosa, 7322 N.W. 87th Terrace, Kansas City, 816-691-5095.
