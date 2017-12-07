Lakeview Middle School scholar bowl squads sweep tourney’s top two spots

Lakeview Middle School
Academic accolades: Scholar bowl teams from Lakeview Middle School in the Pak Hill School District swept the top two spots during the Panther Middle School Tournament in November.
Members of the first-place team were Cole Dugan, a seventh-grader; and Ryan Kramer, Rachel Kriz, and Luke Wengler, eighth-graders.
Eighth-graders Noah Beckert, Jack Buckles, and Andy Fitzpatrick were on the second-place team.
Liberty North High School
Broadcast journalists claim honors: Two teams won top honors in the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association’s competition.
Daniel Harper won first place for an editorial written for the “Eagle’s View” about the decision by the Boy Scouts of America to allow girls to join the organization in 2018.
The team of Jack Crisman, Tayler Gilbert and Spencer Pennington placed second in the broadcast category for coverage of the “Skill Gap in America.”
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America: MacKenna Franssens won first place in impromptu speaking during national competition in Oklahoma City in November.
Rayne Bollingier placed third in culinary knife skills along with Damon Helms in chicken fabrication.
Kansas State University
Scholarships awarded: Two Northland students have been awarded scholarships for education abroad during the spring 2018 semester.
Morgan Zupan — a sophomore advertising manager from Kansas City, North — won $1,000 to study in Costa Rica.
Mattie Vandel — a sophomore anthropology major from Weston — was awarded $5,000 to study in Peru.
Compiled by Su Bacon/Special to the Star
