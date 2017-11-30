Local playwright, historian brings Garrison School’s history to life this weekend

Local playwright and historian Shelton Ponder will portray an early African-American educator in the stage play, “Mr. Gantt Modified,” on Dec. 9-10 in Liberty.
During the early 1900s, Gantt served as a teacher, coach and administrator at Garrison School, the first African-American School in Clay County.
“He refused to be marginalized or allow his students to be, or accept mediocrity regardless of obstacles real or imagined,” Ponder said in a release. “Mr. Gantt was a true, humble, renaissance man who sent many young men and women into the greater society as ‘citizens of the world.’ I hope what I have written gives a glimpse of Mr. Clarence E. Gantt.”
The play is at 3 p.m. on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at Garrison School, 502 N. Water St.
Tickets are $15 and can be reserved in advance or purchased at the door.
Call Ponder at 816-429-8130 for more information.
Christmas pet society fundraisers
The Northland Animal Welfare Society (NAWS) has planned its annual Santa Paws for NAWS and Critter Wrapper events at Zona Rosa. Money raised at the events goes to the NAWS Spay and Neuter Clinic.
Santa Paws for NAWS, a photo shoot, is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18 at The Grove, 8640 N. Dixson Ave. in Kansas City, North.
Pet owners can get a photo of their pet with Santa for a donation to the NAWS pet supply drive. A free 5-by-7 color photo will be given to the first 30 people who donate.
Suggested donations are dog and cat food, litter, bleach, paper towels, laundry detergent, copy paper, black sharpie markers, 70-percent alcohol, and vinegar.
NAWS Critter Wrappers gift-wrapping is Dec. 16-17 and Dec. 22-24 at The Grove.
Gift-wrapping is free, but tips are welcome to support the NAWS Spay Neuter Clinic.
Park ICM’s final 2017 performance is Sunday
The final 2017 performance for Park University’s International Center for Music (ICM) is at 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 8700 N.W. River Park Drive in Parkville.
The husband-and-wife duo of violinist Cristian Fatu and pianist Victoria Martirosyan Fatu, both Park alumni, will play a number of selections including “Violin Sonata No. 3, Op. 45,” by Edvard Grieg; “Appalachian Impressions Sonata,” by Matthew Jackfert; and “Romanian Dances, Sz. 56,” by Béla Bartók during the free concert.
Both Fatus are on the music faculty at West Virginia State University.
Christmas PJ party at King of Kings
There will be a Christmas Pajama Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9 at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1701 N.E. 96th St. in Kansas City, Mo.
The birthday party for Jesus will include crafts, food, and fellowship. Be sure to bring a camera for the nativity photo.
Proceeds from a freewill offering will benefit the church’s preschool.
Economic Development Council to announce awards
The Clay County Economic Development Council (EDC) will honor top developments and construction projects Dec. 13 during its Keystone luncheon.
Special Keystone Recognition Awards will be given to the Northland Angel Investor Network and a scholarship program at LMV Automotive.
Registration starts at 11:15 a.m. in Harrah’s North Kansas City Casino and Hotel with lunch at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call 816-468-4989 or go to www.clayedc.com.
Holiday concerts on tap in Gladstone
The Holiday Concert Series at the Gladstone Community Center will feature performances by the Youth Music Academy on Dec. 6 and Oakhill Day School on Dec. 12.
Both concerts start at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes in Gladstone.
Refreshments will be provided.
Adventures in Learning set for Friday
The Northland Adventures in Learning meeting is Dec. 8 at North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road in Kansas City, North.
The program, which is sponsored by Shepherd’s Center of the Northland, begins at 10 a.m. with a continental breakfast, Ken Horowitz will play Christmas music at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at noon.
Reservations for lunch should be made in advance on or before Dec. 7 by calling 816-452-4536. The cost for lunch is $6.
Liberty church hosts live Christmas lights show
A free drive-through Christmas light show with music is planned at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church during December.
The 15-minute show will be synchronized with live music for viewers on Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10. Show times are 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m., and 9 p.m. nightly.
Visitors can also see the drive-through show daily Dec. 11-24 with prerecorded music, from 6 to 11 p.m.
Music will play on a low-power FM radio signal during each show.
Many Moods Christmas cantata performed Dec. 9
The Christmas cantata, “The Many Moods of Christmas” will be presented at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Northland Cathedral, 101 W. 99th St. in Kansas City, North.
This is the fifth year for the free performance by The Many Moods Choir and Orchestra, a volunteer group from the Northland “dedicated to sharing beautiful choral and orchestral music to the Northland,” according to Steve Yingling, president of the nonprofit group.
The cantata includes 18 well-known Christmas carols first performed by the Robert Shaw Chorale in 1963.
“We are very excited to offer again this powerful choir and orchestral event that brings home the true spirit of Christmas,” Yingling said. “Please join us this weekend.”
NKC Hospital nurses receive honors
Three North Kansas City Hospital nurses have been recognized with March of Dimes Nurse of the Year Awards among more than 700 nurses from Kansas and the Kansas City metropolitan area who were nominated in 22 award categories.
Ginny Doelling, RN; Rebecca Murrell, BSN; and Janel Zion, MSN each won awards and 16 other nurses from the hospital were finalists.
Doelling was chosen Nurse of the Year in the Long Term Acute Care/Rehabilitation/Geriatrics category. She works at NKC Hospital’s Outpatient Cardiac Rehabilitation program and was directly involved in helping the program obtain certification from the American Association of Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab.
Murrell received the Hospice/Home Health/Palliative Care Nurse of the Year award. She has worked at NKC Hospital for 34 years and is a supervisor for Home Health. She led a performance improvement team to successfully reduce catheter-associated urinary tract infections by 64 percent per 1,000 catheter days.
Zion won Nurse of the Year in the Women’s Health category. Zion works in Maternal Child Health Services and led a multiphase project to reduce postpartum bleeding. The project resulted in a decrease in units of blood needed per patient and earlier recognition of postpartum bleeding.
“Nurses are champions for our patients, and this is a great opportunity to recognize them and the outstanding care they provide,” said Sarah Oakley, vice president and chief nursing officer at NKC Hospital in a press release. “Our deserving finalists and winners go above and beyond with their leadership, compassion and excellence in patient care.”
By Norma King, Special to The Star
