Classes, events, and fun around the Northland

Dec. 6
Northland Coalition Community Luncheon: The holiday luncheon will feature the Missouri City coalition in a “sparkling moment” presentation on their plans and prevention accomplishments, reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maple Wood Campus, Human Services, 3100 N.E. 83rd St., Kansas City North, www.northlandcoalition.
Dec. 7
Excelsior Spring SAFE Community Luncheon: In service presentations on our social and legislative issues are a frequent part of the luncheon, reservations are requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Early Childhood Education Center, 113 Line St., Excelsior Springs, 816-589-6697 or safedfc@gmail.com.
Dec. 9
Charity Bingo Night: This is not your grandmother’s ordinary bingo, fun and a little risque, all proceeds to benefit NAWS a low cost spray and neuter clinic, adults only, 4 to 6 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s, 3700 Broadway, Kansas City, Mo., 816-830-7759.
Annual Meeting and Benefit Gala: Friends of Yates will celebrate 104 years of service by hosting Holiday at the Apollo, there will be a social hour, lunch and a silent auction along with live entertainment, 11:30 a.m., Jack Reardon Conversation Center, 520 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS, 913-321-1566.
Dec. 9 & 10
Guardian Angels Holiday Marketplace: Stop by great gift ideas for all to purchase including jewelry, seasonal candles, tamales, quilted and knitted items and much more, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 9; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 10; Guardian Angels Church, 1310 Westport Road, Kansas City, Mo., 816-931-4351.
Dec. 10
Pet Photos with Santa: Children and all animals welcome, proceeds to benefit Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, noon to 4 p.m., Pete and Mac’s, 5860 N.W. Prairie View Road, Kansas City, $10, www.parkvilleshelter.com.
Dec. 11
NAWS Holiday Event: Santa photo with you and your furry friend, proceeds to benefit PAWS for NAWS, 6 to 8 p.m., The Grove Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, Mo., www.zonarosa.com.
Santa Paw for Naws: Bring a pet donation for the suply drive and recieve a photo with Santa and your pet, limited, 6 to 8 p.m., Zona Rosa The Grove, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, Mo.
Dec. 16 & 17
NAWS Critter Wrappers: Let volunteers wrap your Chritmas gifts while you continue to shop for the holidays, wrapping is free, but donations are encouraged to help support the NAWS Spay Neuter Clinic, noon to 4 p.m., Zona Rosa The Grove, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, Mo.
Dec. 16
Heart Saver Adult First Aid CPR: Learn critical skills for responding to first aid, choking and cardiac arrest events, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, 1st, Fl. Pavilion, Barry Room, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City.
Dec. 22-24
NAWS Critter Wrappers: Let volunteers wrap your Chritmas gifts while you continue to shop for the holidays, wrapping is free, but donations are encouraged to help support the NAWS Spay Neuter Clinic, noon to 4 p.m., Zona Rosa The Grove, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, Mo.
