Sampson
Sampson Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter
Sampson Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter

816 North

Sweet Sampson seeks fun-filled forever home

November 30, 2017 06:01 PM

Sampson

Age: 18 months

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Gender: Male

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sampson has a wonderful disposition. He earned his name because of his size, about 78 pounds, but that’s 78 pounds of pure fun and playfulness. Sampson loves other dogs and plays very hard, so a dog near to his size would be a good match. He appears to be house-trained and is doing well with his leash manners.

Baron

Age: 3 months

Breed: Domestic short hair

Gender: Male

This handsome boy is Baron and, while his name has a regal sound, his personality is laid back. The tuxedo kitten has never met a stranger. He loves everyone and likes to snuggle, whether it’s in a bed or a lap. He would do great with children asa well as other cats and dogs.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?

    Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month.

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport? 2:36

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?
Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal 0:30

Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal
Sights and sounds from Waterfest in Excelsior Springs 1:24

Sights and sounds from Waterfest in Excelsior Springs

View More Video