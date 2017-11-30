Sweet Sampson seeks fun-filled forever home

Sampson
Age: 18 months
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Gender: Male
Sampson has a wonderful disposition. He earned his name because of his size, about 78 pounds, but that’s 78 pounds of pure fun and playfulness. Sampson loves other dogs and plays very hard, so a dog near to his size would be a good match. He appears to be house-trained and is doing well with his leash manners.
Baron
Age: 3 months
Breed: Domestic short hair
Gender: Male
This handsome boy is Baron and, while his name has a regal sound, his personality is laid back. The tuxedo kitten has never met a stranger. He loves everyone and likes to snuggle, whether it’s in a bed or a lap. He would do great with children asa well as other cats and dogs.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
