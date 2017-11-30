Park Hill district students Morgan Berry, Taylor Hartley honored as Good Citizens

Park Hill School District
Students selected: Seniors Morgan Berry of Park Hill South High School and Taylor Hartley of Park Hill High School were selected for the 2018 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.
They were chosen based on their dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism at school, in the community and at home.
They now are eligible to compete in the award program’s scholarship contest.
North Kansas City School District
Journalists excel: Oak Park and Staley high school students earned excellent ratings during national competition last month in Dallas.
Competing in Journalism Education Association contests, Ashton Berry, an Oak Park junior, earned an excellent in portrait photo, and Caroline Bonacorso, a Staley senior, also earned an excellent in yearbook copy/caption: academics.
Honorable mention awards went to Angelina Garcia, Bridget Johnsen and Cheyenne McGowan from Oak Park; Corrine Bucksner-Hall, Bryce Johnsen and Emanuel Rodriguez from North Kansas City High School; and Grace Duddy, Emilie Kerr, Haley Anne Mahusay and Leidy Venegas from Staley.
Kansas State University
Dancer performs: Chelsie Yokum of Gladstone was chosen for the university’s annual “WinterDance” show on the campus in Manhattan.
The show featured a variety of dance styles including jazz, tap, modern, and African. The students performed choreographic works by dance faculty members.
Kearney School District
Educator honored: Kearney Middle School teacher Mindy Gray has been named the 2017 Outstanding Project Lead the Way Gateway Teacher.
She has been with the district since 2006 as the Gateway to Technology instructor.
Gateway to Technology is a program for middle-school students designed to encourage an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics as well as to develop problem-solving and teamwork skills.
Gray was recognized at the annual Missouri Project Lead the Way Conference earlier this month in Blue Springs.
North Kansas City School District
Cheerleading champions: Staley High School cheerleaders won the grand championship in state competition at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
The Falcons’ cheer squad posted the highest overall score during the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association tournament and placed first in the super-large division.
Winnetonka High School’s cheerleaders placed second in the small division of the competition.
Liberty North High School
Aspiring scientists: A team of students from Liberty North placed second in computer science competition at the Avila Science and Mathematics Challenge for Young Women.
Team members were Olivia Carlile, Erin Ellington, Gabrielle Hightower, Stephanie Medley, Cassidy Norris, Nishat Shah, and Emily Windsor.
They also placed fourth in overall competition.
Outstanding orators: The Liberty North speech and debate team placed third at the Lee’s Summit West Tournament.
Individual winners were Garrett Williams, first place in humorous interpretation and informative speaking; Will Bendure, third in Lincoln Douglas debate; and Parker Kirtley, third in Lincoln Douglas debate.
Students from 41 schools competed.
In novice competition at Lee’s Summit North, Garrett Lampert placed third in U.S. extemporaneous speaking.
Compiled by Su Bacon, Special to The Star
