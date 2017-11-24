Kansas City Fire Department celebrates plans for new Northland fire station

The newest Kansas City fire station is getting closer to reality with a groundbreaking expected in early spring of 2018.
Northland Fire Station 15 will sit on 7.3 acres of land east of the intersection of Interstate 435 and Missouri 291. The site will become home to the Kansas City Fire Department’s 35th fire station.
Star Development Corporation President Tim Harris donated the land to the city for the project. The city accepted the donation in January.
Kansas City Councilwoman Heather Hall, who represents District 1, and Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner have championed the station and worked to find funding to make it happen.
“It’s important because the people of District One told me constantly, ‘We need a fire station in the northeast corner,’” Hall said. “When I knocked on doors, that’s what they kept saying, so I said that’s what we would do.”
Funding for the $6 million project will include $2.2 million from the Shoal Creek TIF Area along with money from a fire-safety sales tax.
KCFD Public Information Officer Deputy Chief James Garrett says the department is working with Draw Architecture + Urban Design to include a multitude of energy-efficient features in the building.
In addition to improving the department’s response times, the new station implement new technologies, including on-demand hot water heaters and LED lighting. Such features were not available the last time the KCFD built a new station.
“Our goal in response to station design is to make this station as efficient as possible in terms of design flow, employee health and safety and lower energy consumption,” Deputy Chief Garrett said.
The station will be built to house one pumper truck and an ambulance. Six to eight firefighters will be on duty at the station.
City leaders recently celebrated progress on the project by raising a sign at the location to let residents know the fire station is on its way. Hall called it progress as promised and an important development for the fast-growing northeast corner of Kansa City.
“It is hard not to have it ready yet,” Hall said. “We’ve been working on it two years, and it always takes longer than you think, but any time you get one step closer to fulfilling a promise, it always feels good.”
Construction of the project is expected to take 18 months.
Comments