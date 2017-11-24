Touring soprano, Victoria Botero, will perform at Park University

Soprano Victoria Botero will perform in concert with Park University’s International Center For Music Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.
The concert, which will be performed in the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel at Park, will feature Botero performing as soloist in Mozart’s “Deh vieni non tardar” from “The Marriage of Figaro”; and Mozart’s “Popoli di Tessaglia!”
Botero, of Kansas City, has performed in more than a dozen languages. She is a soloist with Ensemble Ibérica and tours regularly as part of Botero Bledsoe.
The 20-piece student orchestra is led by Steven McDonald, director of orchestral activities.
Foodie Festival coming to iWerx
The first KC Foodie Festival, featuring more than two dozen local vendors, is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at iWerx, 1520 Clay Street in North Kansas City.
“Our goal is to collect the finest purveyors of local food products, showcase them in the historic iWerx pavilion and provide everyone in the city the opportunity to gift the best of the best,” Robert L. Curland of iWerx, an entrepreneurial development center, said in a release.
The event features Kansas City-based food manufacturers and highlights local products. Festival sponsors are Crane Brewing, Kearney Culinary Academy, Repeal 18th, and Kansas City Home and Style magazine.
Tickets are $5 in advance at iwerx.org/kc-foodie-fest-tickets or from Northland CAPS associates, who are coordinating the event. Admission at the door is $10.
“There will be special, difficult-to-find offerings,” said Dave Eckert, an iWerx partner. “Not only will consumers be able to buy unique gifts, but they get to support local growers and manufacturers simultaneously. It’s an incredible opportunity that promises to become a holiday tradition.”
For information call 816-588-9130 or email info@iwerx.org.
Sewing club for seniors
Three sewing seniors from FirstLight Home Care of Kansas City made blankets for other senior citizens.
Peggy Ethetton, Virginia Oliver, and Barbara Finley used their sewing skills to make 45 blankets to give away this year. They welcome anyone who wants to join their sewing club or donate material for lap blankets.
Club members sew out of their homes and get together monthly to turn in their quilts to Catherine Schembri, outreach consultant for FirstLight, and receive more fabric for more sewing.
“We at FirstLight Home Care are so thankful to have these ladies,” Schembri said in a release. “Giving those seniors a lap blanket to keep them warm is a blessing.”
For more information, call Schembri at 816-298-8734 or email cschembri@firstlighthomecare.com.
Park announces commencement speaker
Michael Collins, president and chief executive officer of the Port Authority of Kansas City, will speak Dec. 9 at Park University’s commencement inside the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence.
More than 380 students are eligible to graduate and participate in the ceremony, which will begin at 10 a.m.
Collins is a member of the Park University Board of Trustees and a graduate of the university.
With the Port Authority, Collins oversees management of the waterfront development along the Missouri River. Prior to joining the Port Authority, Collins served as vice president at Swope Community Enterprises and also worked for former U.S. Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond.
Visit Santa at the farm
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the historic Atkins-Johnson Farm, 6607 N.E. Antioch Road in Gladstone, from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 9. Admission is free.
Families are welcome to visit, enjoy cookies and cider, and get a keepsake photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus for $5.
Proceeds from the event will go the Friends of the Atkins-Johnson Farm.
Hidden Heroes recognized in D.C.
Kansas City Councilwoman Heather Hall traveled to Washington, D.C., this month to present a proclamation honoring Hidden Heroes to former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole.
Hidden Heroes, a campaign of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, focuses on extending resources and providing support to military caregivers in the United States. The proclamation declared Kansas City a Hidden Heroes City.
Hall, who represents District 1 on the city council, sponsored a resolution in April designating Kansas City as a Hidden Heroes City. The resolution passed unanimously.
“I am humbled to sponsor this resolution to make Kansas City a Hidden Heroes City to honor the service of our Hidden Heroes as they care for our veterans when they return home from service to our country,” Hall said.
Jessica Harrison, of the Blinded Veteran’s Association and wife of Marine veteran and KCPD police officer Nate Harrison, and Shawn Moore, founder of Caregivers on the Homefront, joined Hall in the nation’s capital.
Silver Center events for December
Liberty’s Silver Center will host a Techy Teens and Savvy Seniors event Dec. 6, offering senior citizens assistance with their handheld devices and laptops, from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. at Liberty North High School.
The teens will work in small groups with seniors, who are encouraged to bring their mobile phones, tablets or laptop computers. Registration in advance is required by calling 816-439-4396.
Other Silver Center events in December are:
▪ ▪ Christmas Carol Celebration with My Day Choir from Life Unlimited, Inc, 10 a.m., Dec. 13;
▪ ▪ Christmas music by Epic Elementary first graders, 10:15 a.m., Dec. 14;
▪ ▪ Wellness Wednesday with hot chocolate and holiday music, lunch at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 21. Lunch reservations are needed by Dec. 18;
▪ ▪ Cheers to Another Year, a noon-year’s party with a photo booth, music by DJ Gino Bueno, dancing, and light refreshments, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 29.
For more information about Liberty Silver Center activities, contact Brigitte Thomas at 816-439-4368.
By Norma King, Special to The Star
