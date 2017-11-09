Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Nov. 16
Screening of Documentary on Coping with Trauma to Live Healthy Lives: The documentary showcases how childhood trauma can inform the adult’s emotional an physical well being and how pediatricians, therapists, educators and more are engaging, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Kearney Old Firehouse Center, 106 S. Jefferson, Kearney, www.NorthlandCoaltion.com.
Medicare Seminar: An unbiased informational seminar with John Vivian, a certified Medicare volunteer counselor with Community Leaders Assistant the insured of Missouri, please RSVP, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Norterre, 2609 Glenn Hendren Drive, Suite G100 Liberty, 816-656-2998 or RSVP@norterre.org.
Nov. 17
Liberty Adventures in Learning: Understanding Alzheimer’s disease, debunking the myths and facing down our fears, 9:15 a.m. to noon, Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty, 816-452-4536.
Night Time Tour: Consider a great tour of Strawberry Hill Museum to get you into the Christmas spirit, the rooms will be filled with oil lamps and special Christmas lighting, along with drinks and desserts, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center, 720 N. 4th St., Kansas City, KS, $25, www.strawberryhillmuseum.org.
Nov. 18
Tenth Annual Memorial Service: Hope for the holidays service, families during the holidays dealing with a loved ones loss, this will include a slide show of those lost to suicide, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Shawnee Mission Medical Center, Rodgers Conference Center, 9100 W. 74th St., Shawnee Mission, 913-681-3050 or www.handsofhopekc.com.
Northern Lights Holiday Lighting Ceremony: 2017 holiday will kick off the season with a special lighting ceremony to spotlight the large crowns hung above the streets, along with 50 foot Christmas tree, 6 p.m., Zona Rosa 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, 816-587-8180.
Nov. 20
Personal Support Boxes: An easy way to get a quick pick me up when you’re down, create your own box during the session, hosted by Turning Point & Gilda’s club, registration requested, 5:30 to 7 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, 1st Floor Pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, GildasClubKC.org.
Nov. 21
Gladstone Mayor Christmas Tree Ceremony: Performance by Chapel Hill Elementary and Antioch Middle School, also skating and a visit by Santa Claus, a fundraiser for the Northland Christmas Store for needy families in the Northland, 6 to 7 p.m., Linden Square, 602 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone.
Nov. 25
Breakfast with the Fairy Princess: Enjoy a gourmet breakfast, entertainment and all children receive a special gift from the fairy princess, registration is required, 8:30 a.m., Zona Rosa 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, $10 children, $20 adults, 816-587-8180.
Nov. 26
Kansas City Northland American Association of University Women Meeting: Future of the Mid-Continent Libraries, Steven Potter, CEO & Library director of Kansas City’s Mid-Continent Public Library will speak on the expansion of the libraries from the new levy, 2:30 p.m., North Kansas City Public Library, 2251 N. Howell Street, North Kansas City.
Dec. 1
PJ Party with St. Nick: Wear your favorite pajamas and usher in Santa for another fantastic holiday season, enjoy cookies and milk and special holiday entertainment, 6 p.m., Zona Rosa 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, 816-587-8180.
Dec. 2
17th Annual Winnetonka Craft Fair: Over 100 booths to shop from along with a winter wonderland for ages 3 to 11, also a visit from Santa, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Winnetonka High School, 5815 NE 48th St., Kansas City, 816-321-4640.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
