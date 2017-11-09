Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Santa Claus will visit Gladstone again on Nov. 21 as part of the Gladstone Mayor’s Christmas Tree Ceremony at Linden Square, 602 N.E. 70th St.
Nov. 16

Screening of Documentary on Coping with Trauma to Live Healthy Lives: The documentary showcases how childhood trauma can inform the adult’s emotional an physical well being and how pediatricians, therapists, educators and more are engaging, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Kearney Old Firehouse Center, 106 S. Jefferson, Kearney, www.NorthlandCoaltion.com.

Medicare Seminar: An unbiased informational seminar with John Vivian, a certified Medicare volunteer counselor with Community Leaders Assistant the insured of Missouri, please RSVP, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Norterre, 2609 Glenn Hendren Drive, Suite G100 Liberty, 816-656-2998 or RSVP@norterre.org.

Nov. 17

Liberty Adventures in Learning: Understanding Alzheimer’s disease, debunking the myths and facing down our fears, 9:15 a.m. to noon, Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty, 816-452-4536.

Night Time Tour: Consider a great tour of Strawberry Hill Museum to get you into the Christmas spirit, the rooms will be filled with oil lamps and special Christmas lighting, along with drinks and desserts, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center, 720 N. 4th St., Kansas City, KS, $25, www.strawberryhillmuseum.org.

Nov. 18

Tenth Annual Memorial Service: Hope for the holidays service, families during the holidays dealing with a loved ones loss, this will include a slide show of those lost to suicide, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Shawnee Mission Medical Center, Rodgers Conference Center, 9100 W. 74th St., Shawnee Mission, 913-681-3050 or www.handsofhopekc.com.

Northern Lights Holiday Lighting Ceremony: 2017 holiday will kick off the season with a special lighting ceremony to spotlight the large crowns hung above the streets, along with 50 foot Christmas tree, 6 p.m., Zona Rosa 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, 816-587-8180.

Nov. 20

Personal Support Boxes: An easy way to get a quick pick me up when you’re down, create your own box during the session, hosted by Turning Point & Gilda’s club, registration requested, 5:30 to 7 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, 1st Floor Pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, GildasClubKC.org.

Nov. 21

Gladstone Mayor Christmas Tree Ceremony: Performance by Chapel Hill Elementary and Antioch Middle School, also skating and a visit by Santa Claus, a fundraiser for the Northland Christmas Store for needy families in the Northland, 6 to 7 p.m., Linden Square, 602 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone.

Nov. 25

Breakfast with the Fairy Princess: Enjoy a gourmet breakfast, entertainment and all children receive a special gift from the fairy princess, registration is required, 8:30 a.m., Zona Rosa 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, $10 children, $20 adults, 816-587-8180.

Nov. 26

Kansas City Northland American Association of University Women Meeting: Future of the Mid-Continent Libraries, Steven Potter, CEO & Library director of Kansas City’s Mid-Continent Public Library will speak on the expansion of the libraries from the new levy, 2:30 p.m., North Kansas City Public Library, 2251 N. Howell Street, North Kansas City.

Dec. 1

PJ Party with St. Nick: Wear your favorite pajamas and usher in Santa for another fantastic holiday season, enjoy cookies and milk and special holiday entertainment, 6 p.m., Zona Rosa 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, 816-587-8180.

Dec. 2

17th Annual Winnetonka Craft Fair: Over 100 booths to shop from along with a winter wonderland for ages 3 to 11, also a visit from Santa, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Winnetonka High School, 5815 NE 48th St., Kansas City, 816-321-4640.

