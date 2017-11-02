Liberty water treatment plant win project of the year award

Liberty’s Utilities Operations Center has been named Project of the Year by the Design-Build Institute of America-Mid-America Region. The facility also earned an Honor Award for Civil Infrastructure.
The operations center and wastewater treatment plant was the first design-build project to receive State Revolving Fund (SRF) financing and the largest treatment plant in the state to utilize Design Build delivery.
“We don’t always give this top award,” said Oretta Smith, executive director of DBIA, Mid-America Region in a press release. “It takes an extraordinary project, design-build process and team application to win. I am pleased to share that not only was the Liberty project most worthy, it won with a unanimous decision by a very selective panel of judges.”
City officials chose to make the entire project a single design-built contract, rather than break it into multiple contracts. The final cost of the project was $78 million.
The SRF loan is expected to save taxpayers over $40 million over the life of the loan.
Liberty has more than 177 miles of sanitary sewer pipeline. The new facility currently treats approximately 2.5 million gallons per day with a capacity of 5.1 million gallons per day.
The city’s Utilities Department is responsible for operating and maintaining raw water delivery systems, producing safe drinking water and delivering it to homes and businesses, and operating and maintaining the waste water collection systems and the wastewater treatment facility.
Adventures in Learning coming to Shepherd Center
Northland Shepherd’s Center will host Adventures in Learning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road in Kansas City, North.
Interested senior citizens are invited.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by a program on safe winter safe driving with a performance by Melissa and Company at 11 a.m. Lunch is $6 and reservations can be made by calling 816-452-4536.
Free Veterans Day dinner at Parkville VFW
Veterans, enlisted military, first responders, and their families are invited to attend a free spaghetti dinner Nov. 11 at VFW Post 7356, 10125 Tom Watson Parkway in Parkville.
The dinner is provided by the Auxiliary to South Platte Memorial VFW Post 7356. Dinner will be served between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“Veterans in the past years have had a wonderful time,” said Cheryl Hainkel, Auxiliary Veterans and Family Support Chair. “We hope to see a big crowd.”
Those who are still POWs and MIAs will be recognized with the Missing Man Table.
For information call Hainkel at 816-806-2796.
Upcoming activities at Liberty Silver Center
Liberty Silver Center activities in November include a Wellness Wednesday class on performing hands-only CPR at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 15;and Coffee with a Cop from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 29.
Heather Borchardt, a health and wellness supervisor, will demonstrate hands-only CPR and Focus Health Group Solutions will be on hand to provide free blood pressure screenings.
Coffee with a Cop offers seniors and others the chance to visit with members of the Liberty Police Department. There is no set program, just a designated time to ask questions and get to know the officers.
The event is open to the public.
For more information, contact Brigitte Thomas at 816-439-4368 or email bthomas@libertymo.gov.
Violist to perform at Park
The Kansas City Symphony’s Principal Violist, Christine Grossman, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel at Park University.
The concert, hosted by the International Center for Music at Park, is free.
Grossman has been the Symphony’s principal violist since 2008. She will be joined by violinist Noah Geller, who is concertmaster and the Miller Nichols Chair of the Kansas City Symphony; and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, who is the International Center for Music collaborative pianist and instructor of music/piano.
National art show coming to Parkville
The Cathy Kline studio in Parkville will host the National Oil and Acrylic Painters’ Society (NOAPS) holiday small works show from Nov. 13 to Dec. 30.
A grand opening will be held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 with more than 20 of the 197 featured artists in attendance.
“I am excited to see the enthusiasm in the anticipation of this national show,” said Kline, who wrote a proposal which ultimately brought the national show to Missouri. “The work is stunning. These original small works represent fine art by master and signature status artists and members who have passed through the scrutiny of six judges before being sent from North America and Canada.”
Awards will be presented during the grand opening. Live music, refreshments, and demonstrations by artists Adam Clague, Andrea Clague, Ryan Delgado and Cheng Lian also are planned.
Park athletes arrange Puerto Rico benefit
Park University athletes are raising money and supplies through Nov. 16 for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
The Park University Department of Athletics will collect donations at all athletic events. No free passes will be accepted.
Donated money and items will be delivered to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City and sent to Puerto Rico via Heart to Heart International.
The Puerto Rican Society of Greater Kansas City is coordinating the efforts with the Park athletes.
Suggested donations include hygiene items, baby items, water filters, tarps, over-the-counter medicine, mosquito repellant, batteries, battery-operated lights, canned food and non-perishable food, solar powered lanterns, radios, garbage bags, pet food, bottled water, canned baby food, and formula.
Donations also can be made by dropping off goods or funds at Park’s Breckon Sports Center. Donations also can be sent to Park University Athletics, 8700 N.W. River Park Drive PMB 123, Parkville, MO 64152.
For more information, contact Steve Wilson, associate athletic director for media relations and compliance, at swilson@park.edu or by calling 816-584-6490.
Keystone Award nominations sought
The Clay County Economic Development Council is accepting nominations for the annual Keystone Recognition Awards through Nov. 10.
The awards recognize businesses which have made a significant contribution to Clay County’s economy and quality of life in areas such as job creation, capital improvements, expansions, new equipment, and technology.
The awards will be presented during a luncheon Dec. 13 at Harrah’s North Kansas City.
For more information, call 816-468-4989 or e-mail info@clayedc.com. Nominations may be made at www.clayedc.com.
Public input sought for veteran’s memorial
The city of Parkville and its Veterans’ Memorial Committee invite the public to submit design concepts for a future veterans’ memorial planned at English Landing Park in Parkville.. The deadline is Nov. 22.
Designs should be submitted in .pdf format by email to Anna Mitchell, assistant to the city administrator, at amitchell@parkvillemo.gov or dropped off at Parkville City Hall, 8880 Clark Ave.
The public will have a chance to vote on the top candidates at a booth Dec. 1 during Christmas on the River with the winner scheduled to be announced Dec. 4.
For more information, visit parkvillemo.gov/city-news/veterans-memorial.
Northlanders win Health in Action awards
Six Community Health in Action (CHIA) awards have been given to Northland individuals and organizations for contributions to the health of Clay County citizens.
Recipients were chosen by the CHIA committee, which is made up of representatives of Clay County Public Health Center, Tri-County Mental Health, Saint Luke’s Smithville, Excelsior Springs Hospital, Liberty Hospital, and North Kansas City Hospital.
The awards and winners are:
▪ ▪ Robin Winner at Synergy Children’s Services Fund for her work on policies that provide access to medical care;
▪ ▪ Tri-County Mental Health Prevention Department for its commitment behavioral health;
▪ ▪ Excelsior Springs SAFE Coalition for its work to pass Tobacco 21 and prevent chronic disease;
▪ ▪ Evonna Bailey of Family Services Division for wellness initiatives related to patient access;
▪ ▪ Liberty Alliance for Youth (LAFY) for efforts to improve the community’s behavioral health by reducing alcohol and tobacco use, drug abuse, and violence;
▪ ▪ Girls on the Run for promoting positive youth development through exercise, helping prevent chronic disease in the community.
