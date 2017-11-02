Photo provided
816 North

Park Hill students selected for All-State Choir, national scholarship program

By Su Bacon

Special to The Star

November 02, 2017 5:30 PM

Park Hill School District

Singers selected: Two Park Hill High School seniors were chosen by audition for the Missouri All-State Choir.

They are Deanna Eberhart, alto, and Sarah Storm, soprano, alternate.

Scholars named: Five seniors have qualified as finalists for the QuestBridge National College Match program.

From Park Hill High School, they are Derek Dillard, Josiah Dycus, Sophya Guwn and Hanad Hirad; and from Park Hill South High School, Elisabeth Andersen.

National finalists are chosen based on academic achievement. Nationwide, their grade-point average is 3.89.

The national college match program is a college and scholarship application process that helps qualified outstanding high school seniors earn admission and full four-year scholarships to participating schools.

Athletes excel in classroom: Park Hill High School’s 2016-2017 girls and boys soccer teams earned the Academic Award for maintaining at least a 3.25 grade-point average.

The teams received the award from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

Liberty North High School

Outstanding orators: Novice debaters earned top honors in competition at Oak Park High School.

Sabrina Madison earned first in dramatic interpretation and Sophia Bolin was second in prose.

Victoria Morelli in humorous interpretation and Isabelle Schroeder in poetry placed third.

In varsity competition at Park Hill High School, Kinsey Collins placed second in humorous interpretation; Blake Katzenberger, second in Congress; and Chance Tacia and Blake Katzenberger, second in public forum debate.

Third-place winners were Gabe Wright in humorous interpretation, Kailey Mgrdichian in informative speaking, Nate Meshau in radio speaking, Sadik Mohamed in original oratory, Braydee Chu in student Congress and in Lincoln Douglas debate.

The team placed third at the tournament.

