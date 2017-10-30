Platte County back in district final, but with different opponent

Platte County quarterback Tanner Clarkson threw a pass Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, during a 42-13 win against Smithville in Class 4, District 8 semifinal action at Platte County. Clarkson finished with 221 passing yards and four touchdowns for the Pirates, who face St. Joseph-Lafayette for the district title on Nov. 3. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com