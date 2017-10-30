Platte County quarterback Tanner Clarkson threw a pass Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, during a 42-13 win against Smithville in Class 4, District 8 semifinal action at Platte County. Clarkson finished with 221 passing yards and four touchdowns for the Pirates, who face St. Joseph-Lafayette for the district title on Nov. 3.
Platte County quarterback Tanner Clarkson threw a pass Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, during a 42-13 win against Smithville in Class 4, District 8 semifinal action at Platte County. Clarkson finished with 221 passing yards and four touchdowns for the Pirates, who face St. Joseph-Lafayette for the district title on Nov. 3. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Platte County back in district final, but with different opponent

By Dave McQueen

dmcqueen@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 03:20 PM

For the third consecutive season, Platte County will play for the Class 4, District 8 title.

This time, the opponent will be different.

Platte County (9-2) won’t be facing Kearney, which ended the Pirates’ season in the last two district finals.

Instead, the Pirates’ opponent Friday, Nov. 3, will be St. Joseph Lafayette, which rallied to upset Kearney 38-32 in a district semifinal Oct. 27.

Platte County will host Lafayette (9-2) with the district title at stake after delivering a convincing 42-13 victory at home against Smithville in the other district semifinal.

The Pirates dominated the Warriors (9-2) from the outset behind quarterback Tanner Clarkson, who completed 14 of 22 passes for 221 yards with four touchdowns.

Clarkson’s top two targets were Devin Richardson, who had 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Dylan Gilbert, who finished with 86 receiving yards and also snagged two touchdown.

Platte County will be gunning for its first district championship since 2012.

Kearney won last year’s district title 58-41 and beat the Pirates 43-3 in 2015 on its way to the Class 4 state championship.

