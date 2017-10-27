Affectionate Shepherd mix needs human, other dogs need not apply

Russell
Age: 3 years
Breed: Shepherd mix
Gender: Male
Russell has an affectionate personality. He loves people and craves human attention, but he’s not a fan of other dogs. Russell would do well in a home with no other pets and owners with plenty of time to spend with him. He will return the favor with all his love. Bonus: Russell walks well on a leash and appears to be house-trained.
Irwen
Age: 3 months
Breed: Black and grey tabby
Gender: Male
Irwen was a stray kitten brought into a vet office with no mom. He really enjoys companionship of humans and other cats. He can be lovable and snuggly for awhile then becomes a spunky little guy who is fun to play with. Since Irwen did not have his mom for as long as he should have, he does not always have the best kitty manners, so he needs a cat who is playful and tolerant of his naive ways to teach him the ropes plus patient owners with the energy to play with him — and plenty of toys! He is a confident little guy and cute as can be with a dark spot of gray on his head in between his ears that makes him unique.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
