Platte County robotics team qualifies for state, national competition

Platte County R-3 High School
Robotics winners: The team of Carleton Hall, Trent Phillips, Wesley Valentine, and Ramses Young advanced to state and national competitions after winning a robotics tournament at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo.
Team members were the tournament champions, robot-skills champions, and design award winners. They will compete in the Missouri 2018 State Championship and the U.S. Open Championship.
The robotics challenge this year is called “In the Zone” and requires robots to stack cones on mobile goals then move the goals to various locations.
North Kansas City School District
National Merit Scholars selected: Two seniors, Winnetonka’s Matthew DeHass and Staley’s Stephen Rippee, have earned National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist honors.
The students were selected based on comprehensive qualifying exams they took as juniors. They are now eligible to compete for National Merit Scholarships and advance to the level of finalist.
Liberty North High School
Journalists score top honors: The 2017 yearbook has been rated All-American by the National Scholastic Press Association.
Members of the editorial board were 2017 graduates Jessica Schell, editor-in-chief; Michaela Alexander, managing editor; and Emily Schonemann, design editor.
All-American is the highest level awarded. Yearbooks are judged in five categories and Liberty North’s Ayrie won marks of distinction in four categories.
This is the fifth consecutive year the yearbook earn such lofty status.
