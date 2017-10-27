The winning members of the Platte County R-3 High School robotics team are (front row, from left) Wesley Valentine and Trent Phillips along with (back row, from left) Carleton Hall and Ramses Young. They will compete at the state and national levels after winning a tournament in Cedar Hill, Mo.
816 North

Platte County robotics team qualifies for state, national competition

By Su Bacon

Special to The Star

October 27, 2017 1:14 AM

Platte County R-3 High School

Robotics winners: The team of Carleton Hall, Trent Phillips, Wesley Valentine, and Ramses Young advanced to state and national competitions after winning a robotics tournament at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo.

Team members were the tournament champions, robot-skills champions, and design award winners. They will compete in the Missouri 2018 State Championship and the U.S. Open Championship.

The robotics challenge this year is called “In the Zone” and requires robots to stack cones on mobile goals then move the goals to various locations.

North Kansas City School District

National Merit Scholars selected: Two seniors, Winnetonka’s Matthew DeHass and Staley’s Stephen Rippee, have earned National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist honors.

The students were selected based on comprehensive qualifying exams they took as juniors. They are now eligible to compete for National Merit Scholarships and advance to the level of finalist.

Liberty North High School

Journalists score top honors: The 2017 yearbook has been rated All-American by the National Scholastic Press Association.

Members of the editorial board were 2017 graduates Jessica Schell, editor-in-chief; Michaela Alexander, managing editor; and Emily Schonemann, design editor.

All-American is the highest level awarded. Yearbooks are judged in five categories and Liberty North’s Ayrie won marks of distinction in four categories.

This is the fifth consecutive year the yearbook earn such lofty status.

Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108. No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.

