AARP donates to Hobby Hill renovation

Gladstone has been given $20,000 from AARP Missouri for a Hobby Hill renovation project. The money will help purchase multigenerational play and fitness equipment.
“Cities that offer accessible amenities and services that people of all ages want — such as walkability, cultural enrichment, and, yes, innovative public spaces like Hobby Hill — are surging,” AARP Missouri State Director Craig Eichelman said in a press release.
The money was presented during a recent Gladstone City Council meeting.
“We are very honored to receive such a generous donation from AARP, State of Missouri,” Gladstone Mayor R.D. Mallams said. “Working together, we are providing to Northlanders a recreational area that will promote living healthy lifestyles for people of all ages.”
Annual Fellowship of the Concerned chili dinner set for Nov. 3
Liberty’s Fellowship of the Concerned will host its annual chili dinner Friday, Nov. 3, to raise money for scholarships and assistance for the needy.
Chili and pie will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Liberty, 138 N. Main.
“We use these funds to help support our community,” said Nathan York, treasurer of the group. “We provide two scholarships to Liberty seniors each year. We try to support local residents who have fallen through the cracks, to help with utility bills and something like that.”
The chili fundraiser is their only fundraiser each year and several hundred bowls of chili will be served, York said. Members of the group also will deliver chili to businesses and others.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Fellowship of the Concerned was formed in the 1960s to fight bigotry and inequality, to prevent racial strife, to end discrimination in housing, and foster harmony among ethnic groups.
The group helps about 40 families each year.
During the past year, the Fellowship helped a diabetic purchase insulin needles and supplies.
“It was only $100 bucks, but they didn’t have any money,” York said. “They had been in a bad car accident, had lost their home, and lost their job and were trying to rebuild their life. They were working and they were living out of their car. One hundred dollars was a lot of money for them.”
The Fellowship’s intervention saved the man’s life and made their efforts worth it.
“There’s always more folks looking for help — more than we can do ourselves, but we keep trying,” York said.
The Fellowship meets the second and fourth Sundays of each month at 6:45 a.m. for a breakfast meeting at the First Presbyterian Church. Interested persons are welcome.
For information, call York at 816-820-4257.
Liberty Arts Commision accepts grant applications
Applications for a $5,000 art grant are being accepted by the Liberty Arts Commission.
The annual matching grant is for an art or art-related program or event with an emphasis on community engagement and bringing tourism to Liberty.
The winner must cover at least half of the expenses of the project or program with their own resources and monetary or in-kind donations.
Applications are due January 25, 2018.
The Arts Commission will also be awarding up to six $2,000 honorariums for three-dimensional artworks to be displayed in the city. Those applications are due April 2.
For information about the Annual Grant and an online application are available through www.libertymissouri.gov/artgrants.
Library expands hours
Mid-Continent Public Libraries (MCPL) will be open longer after the New Year thanks to the passage of Proposition L last November, which increased the library system’s funding.
MCPL will expand weekend hours across the 31-branch system. Many Northland-based MCPL branches will be open 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition, libraries libraries will open at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and close at 6 p.m.
“At Mid-Continent Public Library, our mission is to provide customers access to resources and services that enrich their lives,” MCPL Director Steven V. Potter said in a press release. “These new hours not only enhance our ability to deliver on this goal; they also ensure customers are being served in a way that is most convenient and beneficial to them.”
Seventeen branches will add Sunday hours when the new schedule takes effect. The system is responding to customer needs, MCPL Chief Customer Experience Officer Ritchie Momon said.
“For some, it’s a matter of accessing vital services like the internet, which they may not have at home; while for others, it’s their hours of work that interfere with their ability to stop by during the week,” he said. “Whatever the case, we’re striving to eliminate these barriers to expand access as much as possible.”
MCPL has already increased its collections budget by 13 percent, added staff to its special programming initiatives like Library-By-Mail for homebound customers, and will soon release a construction timeline for its planned improvements to its aging facilities.
Grandfamilies to learn about estate planning
Northland Grandfamilies will learn about “Getting My Affairs in Order” at their Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 support group meetings.
Attorney P. Glen Smith will present an overview of basic legal documents, what they should provide, how to avoid probate, and protecting assets. He also will discuss long-term care and taking care of loved ones, if individuals become disabled.
Group meetings are at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8 at North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road, Kansas City, North; and 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Platte Woods United Methodist Church, 7310 N.W. Prairie View Road, Platte Woods.
An Excelsior Springs Grandfamilies group meets at 10 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Good Samaritan Center, 108 South Thompson, Excelsior Springs. The topic there will be “Time for Sharing.”
All meetings are free and open to grandparents and others raising relatives. Childcare is provided for the evening meeting by calling 816-407-3490.
To RSVP, call the University of Missouri Extension at 816-407-3490.
Lecture on “Threats to Peace” planned at Park
Retired Army Brig. Gen. Chris King, Ph.D., will speak on “Understanding the Threats to Peace and Security in the World from a Changing Climate” on Nov. 13 at Park University.
The free event, which is open to the public, will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Jenkin and Barbara David Theater.
King will explore factors that have led senior military officers and defense experts to conclude that climate change is a threat to U.S. national security and discuss strategic environmental security.
In 1992, King was given the American Academy of Environmental Engineering Honor Award for his work on the Kuwait health-risk assessment and the Army Science Award for outstanding research for his developments in geophysical subsurface remote sensing.
He is a founding member of the Global Military Advisory Council on Climate Change and has authored two books, “Environmental Engineering P.E. Examination Guide and Handbook,” and “Understanding International Environmental Security: A Strategic Military Perspective.”
King has earned the Distinguished Service Medal and has served as the dean and chief academic officer of the Army’s Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth.
York receives historical award
Alan W. York was presented the 2017 Betty Soper Historical Award during annual fall meeting of the Platte County Historical Society (PCHS).
York was recognized for his outstanding service as well as his dedication and commitment to preserving the history, architecture, and genealogy of Platte County. He has served as the organization’s treasurer since 2014 and previously served three years as vice president.
York graduated as valedictorian from Platte City High School in 1978 and later received a master’s degree in finance and business from UMKC. He and his wife, Paula, live in Weatherby Lake, where he served as mayor for two terms.
Youth basketball leagues forming in Gladstone
Registration is underway for students in first through eighth grades interested in joining a youth development basketball program.
Gladstone Parks Recreation & Cultural Arts along with North Kansas City Schools is sponsoring a 10-week program focused on sportsmanship, equal-play opportunities, learning, and fun.
Volunteer coaches are needed.
Participants can register with a buddy to ensure they get on the same team.
The league costs $70 for grades first through fourth and $75 for grades fifth through eighth.
Register at www.activityreg.com by Nov. 10. Call 816 423-4087 for information
Games and practices will take place in NKC middle schools.
Northland prevention coalitions receive grants
Three grants of $125,000 each have been awarded to a trio Northland prevention coalitions by the Drug Free Communities Support Program, a federal grant system that awards money to fight youth substance abuse.
Excelsior Springs SAFE (Substance Abuse-Free Environments), Liberty Alliance for Youth, and the Ray County Coalition will use the funds for their advocacy work. Each is supported by Tri-County Mental Health Services.
Volunteer group members represent education, health, law enforcement, parents and students, and other sectors of the community.
For information on SAFE, contact Program Director Julia Mees at 816-589-6697 or safedfc@gmail.com.
To reach the Liberty Alliance, go to libertyalliance4youth.com or contact Prevention Program Director Kendra Callaway at 816-679-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
For the Ray County Coalition, contact Community Prevention Specialist Kara White at karaw@tri-countymhs.org or 816-877-0401.
Information on all Northland community groups is available through the Northland Coalition at www.northlandcoalition.com.
Reinhart to receive Look North Leadership Award
Ford Motor Company executive Tony Reinhart will be honored at the 50th annual Look North Leadership Award Ceremony Friday, Nov. 3.
Reinhart is regional director for government and community relations for Ford. He was instrumental in efforts to keep the Ford plant in the metro, bringing more than $1 billion in local investment and nearly 20,000 new jobs for Ford and its suppliers.
Reinhart also was involved in the creation of the Northland Center for Advanced Profession Studies (CAPS) and is an active supporter of the Northland Education and Business Alliance. He has served as chairman of the Clay County Economic Development Council.
Ingram’s Magazine recently listed Reinhart as the most influential person in the state of Missouri.
The Look North Leadership Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. in the View at Briarcliff inside the Courtyard by Marriott, 4000 N Mulberry Dr. in Kansas City.
For information or to register, call 816-468-4989 or e-mail info@clayedc.com. Tickets are $40 for EDC members or $50 for others.
Comments