Liberty Clinic’s Trunk or Treat returns on Oct. 28

Liberty Clinic, 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, again will host a Trunk or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Not only will children visit car trunks for their treats, but they can see fire trucks, ambulances, tree trucks, road equipment, and a Zoomobile.
The family event will include candy, games, and photos with costumed characters.
Everyone is welcome at the free event.
Liberty at Shoal Creek also hosts (non-competing) Trunk or Treat
Kids are invited to trunk-or-treat at the Liberty at Shoal Creek rental housing development — 8800 N.E. 82nd Street, Kansas City, North — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 28.
The free Halloween event will include free candy for kids, costumes, music, and a hot dog vendor. Donations will be accepted for Operation Breakthrough to help needy children.
For information, call 816-272-5722 or go to www.libertyatshoalcreek.com.
Park announces Peacebuilding Conference
Park University will co-host, “Peacebuilding and Nonviolence: Beyond the Clichés,” a three-day conference Nov. 2-4 exploring the role of nonviolence in building and maintaining a lasting peace.
Avila University and Johnson County Community College serve as co-hosts for the conference.
The conference will open at Avila’s Thornill Gallery with a screening of the Spike Lee movie “Chi-Raq” at 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 followed by a panel discussion with film co-writer Kevin Willmott at 6:30 p.m.
Park University will host presentations Nov. 3 by students and faculty from 1 to 4 p.m. on topics such as “Democracy, Pluralization and Peacebuilding,” “Framing Theory and Nonviolence,” and “Violence and Nonviolence in Guatemala.”
Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Johnson County Community College’s Regnier Center, including “What is Peacebuilding?” by Steve Youngblood, director of Park University’s Center for Global Peace Journalism along with a panel discussion on “Faces of Nonviolence” and breakout sessions.
A keynote address on “Women as Essential Nonviolent Peacebuilding Leaders: Lessons from West Africa” will be given by Danielle Taylor, a senior human rights associate with The Carter Center.
A complimentary lunch will be provided, but registration is required.
For information or to register for the Nov. 4 lunch, go to www.jccc.edu/conferences/peacebuilding.
Book WERM Sale returns to Zona Rosa
The Book WERM Sale returns Nov. 3-4 at Zona Rosa for a fourth year.
Proceeds from the sale will go toward scholarships for women. The WERM sale — Women’s Education Receives the Money — is sponsored by the KY chapter of P.E.O., an international philanthropic education organization.
Last year, the group raised $3,600 for scholarships.
The sale runs 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 at The Grove in the Marshall building at Zona Rosa.
Thousands of books will be for sale, ranging in price from 50 cents to $1.
The Cat in the Hat will read to children during the day.
Ghost stories at Parkville Nature Sanctuary
The Parkville Nature Sanctuary will host its annual Ghost Stories Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m., on Oct. 28.
The spooky event includes hiking the haunted trail, scary storytelling, music, s’mores, and hot dogs and chips. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for kids.
Volunteers are needed to carve jack-o’-lanterns from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 at English Landing Park. The jack-o’-lanterns will be used to light the kids’ trail.
For information, contact Nature Sanctuary Director Joe Ryan at 816-741-7676.
Next Northland Community Choir performance
The Northland Community Choir will perform at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel at Park University.
The fall concert, “One People from Many Lands,” is under the direction of Paul Erickson.
This is a fundraiser concert for North Kansas City Schools Adult English Language. The suggested donation is $10.
More information is at www.northlandcommunitychoir.org.
Silver Haired City Council announces awards
Kansas City Councilwoman Heather Hall recently honored two senior citizens for volunteer work in behalf of their peers.
Dave Dunlop and David King were recognized Oct. 11 at the Clay County Senior Information Fair at Woodneath Library.
“Their work on the Silver Hair City Council, NNI Board, civic groups, HOA leadership and involvement with MARC make them the perfect recipients,” Hall said.
The purpose of the Silver Haired City Council is to raise public awareness, inspire action to be taken by community and government leaders, and to connect seniors to assistance and resources.
“People need to be aware of senior issues confronting us today,” Dunlop said. “We have an increase in seniors and a decrease in state and federal funding. Seniors, especially low-income seniors, need our help.”
The Silver Haired City Council meets at 9 a.m. on the first Monday of each month on the 10th floor of the Kansas City Hall.
Garrison School to dedicate murals
Two murals at Clay County’s historic Garrison School will be dedicated at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Clay County African American Legacy Inc. (CCAAL) will host the event at the school, 502 North Water Street in Liberty, with a reception to follow.
The mural “Stony the Road We Trod,” by Rodney “Lucky” Easterwood, depicts the first school for black children in Clay County along with images of teachers, principals, and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Linda Brown and other images related to the landmark case Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education also are included.
“It tells the story from segregation to integration,” said Cecelia Robinson, a CCAAL member and organizer.
The second mural, “Sing a Song Full of the Hope the Present Has Brought Us” by Dan Vanderhoof, focuses on the celebration of youth and education.
“It depicts children of all races, reading, researching, playing sports and walking to school,” Robinson said.
Garrison School was built in 1877 as one of four schools for black youth in Clay County. It is the last historically black school still standing in Clay County and is listed locally and nationally on the Register of Historic Places.
For information, contact Robinson at 816-591-6199.
Lt. Gov. Michael Parson pushes Show-Me products
Missouri Lt. Gov. Michael L. Parson encouraged the 300 people attending the annual Northland Joint Luncheon to “Buy Missouri.”
The luncheon was co-hosted by the Clay County Economic Development Council, the Platte County Economic Development Council, and the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Parson introduced a new initiative to brand Missouri-made products so consumers can readily identify items made in the state, even if sold under national labels.
“I want to highlight Missouri businesses and their products,” he said. “When you walk into the grocery or hardware store, you’ll see how they are made here in Missouri. We walk past them every day, but we don’t know it.”
He also urged citizens to support efforts to make improvements to Missouri’s infrastructure.
“If we’re going to compete, we’re going to have to pay for it,” he said. “If you want companies to come here and existing companies to expand, we’re going to have to pay for it.”
Historical Society to host game day
The Clay County Museum and Historical Society is hosting its first Game Day fundraiser Nov. 6, at the Glenaire Clubhouse, 309 Smiley in Glenaire.
A light lunch is planned from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with games to follow until 3 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring games. Door prizes are planned.
Purchase advance tickets for $12 at the Clay County Historical Museum, 14 N. Main in Liberty. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Tickets at the door are $15.
To make reservations, call 816-792-2854 or email jfjb123@gmail.com.
