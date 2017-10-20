Don’t miss your chance to own a Norse god of a cat

Odin
Age: 10 months
Breed: Domestic short hair
Gender: Male
Odin is a frisky black-and-white boy who loves to pounce at toys. He is social with other cats at the shelter but can be hesitant of meeting new people. Once you start to play, though, he will be social and enjoys being petted. A quiet home would be ideal since he is a bit of a bashful fella.
Brewster
Age: 3 years
Breed: Maybe a hound/boxer mix
Gender: Male
Brewster’s breed is a little of a mystery. We’re guessing a hound/maybe boxer mix, but really Brewster is just his own unique self, which is a pretty great thing to be. Brewster likes many other dogs, but he will need a strong, experienced handler since he’s a big boy with a lot of enthusiasm. He would not do well in an apartment.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
