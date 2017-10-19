Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Oct. 25
Screening of Documentary of Coping with Trauma to Live Healthy Lives: Showing of the documentary, therapists, educators and communities are engaging in ground breaking health practices to help children, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Platte County Community Center South 8875 Clark Ave., Parkville.
Oct. 27
North Star Community Band Concert: Join in for this not too scary night of musical fiendishness a slight freaky family oriented concert, 7:30 p.m., Oak Park High School, 825 NE 79th Terrace, Kansas City, MO, free, 816-674-5120.
Oct. 28
Halloween Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: Come in your favorite costume, dance to the music by Las Estrellas, proceeds to benefit the Hispanic Heritage Committee events, dinner, raffles, auctions and more, 7 to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels School, 1310 Westport Rd, Kansas City, $15 each, 913-927-2466 or 816-225-6128.
Family Fall Fest: Bring the family for a day filled with fun, bounce house, games, prize drawing, treats and candy to be handed out, 4 to 6 p.m., Briarcliff Church, 800 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City.
Dedication of Work: All are invited to attend the newest art installations are outdoor murals Stony The Toad We Trod by Rodney Lucky Easterwood, and Sing a song of the Hope the present has brought us by Dan Vanderhoof, 10 a.m., Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 North Water Street, Liberty, 816-681-7918.
Nov. 2
Excelsior Springs SAFE Community Luncheon: Join in to plan programs and events to promote safe and healthy community for youth, reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Early Childhood Education Center, 113 Line Street, Excelsior Spring, 816-589-6697 or safedfc@gmail.com.
Parenting in the Digital Age: Dr. Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician will present scientific data about the impact today’s expansive access to and use of technology has on the moods and emotional health of children, reservations are requested, 6:30 p.m., Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Rd., Liberty, $10, 816-679-5361 or http://bit.ly/2wBIOpe.
Nov. 3
NARFE Chapter 2256 Monthly Meeting: Representatives of health insurance companies will be present to discuss their 2018 plans, all current or retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend, Wexford Place, 6500 N. Cosby, Ethlyn McCleave at 454-3491.
Nov. 4
Men’s Health Day: Screenings can detect serious health issues early, included are fasting blood screening, prostate screening, PSA blood test and health assessment, 7:30 to 11 a.m., North Kansas City Hospital, 1st Floor Pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Dr., North Kansas City, $20, 816-691-1690 or nkch.org/MensHealth.
Nov. 6
Game Day Fund Raiser: Bring your own games, door prizes along with a light lunch, proceeds to help maintain the 100 year old building, Glenaire Clubhouse, 309 Smiley Road, Liberty, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., $12 advance, $15, 816-792-2854 or jfjb123@gmail.com.
Nov. 7
Ray County Coalition Meeting: The community are invited to attend a planning and preventing youth substance abuse and violence programs and events for the upcoming year, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Grace Church, 606 S. Camden St. Richmond, 816-877-0401 or karaw@tri-countymhs.org.
The Clay/Platte Retired School Employees Association Meeting: Please bring a canned food donation for a local food pantry, 1:30 p.m., Golden Corral, 8800 Shyview Avenue.
Nov. 8
AARP Smart Driver Course: Learn defensive driving techniques and how to adjust to age related changes in vision, hear and reaction time, 10 a.m to 3 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, 1st Floor Pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Dr., North Kansas City, $15 members, $20, 816-691-1690 or nkch.org/Class.
Liberty Alliance for Youth Community Luncheon: Join in to plan programs and events to promote safe and healthy community for youth, reservations requested, noon to 1:30 p.m., Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, 816-679-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
Nov. 9
Art 4 Paws: A great evening for a good cause, fabulous art work donated by local artisans, silent auction, proceeds to benefit Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, 6 to 9 p.m., The Cinderblock Brewery, 110 E. 18th Ave., North Kansas City, free, 816-916-8267.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
Comments