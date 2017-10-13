816 North

This is your chance to adopt a furry Hollywood legend

October 13, 2017 8:57 PM

Steve McQueen

Age: 7 months

Breed: Tri-tabby

Gender: Male

Steve McQueen is a handsome fella who is very lovable. He was a stray at a hospital where we are doing trap-neuter-return, but he was not feral so he stayed at the shelter. Steve McQueen will meow his way into your heart. He is feline imunodeficiency-positive, but remains healthy and, with slow introductions, can still be around other cats.

Shaw

Age: 4 1/2 months

Breed: Labrador/Border Collie mix

Gender: Male

Shaw and his sisters — Sis, Sweetie and Shay — are very sweet pups. They all are doing well with crate training, but are not yet house trained. Shaw will be a good-sized boy when grown, probably in the 50- to 60-pound range. He's playful and outgoing and would love to have a canine buddy to play with.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

    Kids from both teams in this youth soccer game were excited when a player scored a goal and they all joined in the celebration.

Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal 0:30

Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal
Sights and sounds from Waterfest in Excelsior Springs 1:24

Sights and sounds from Waterfest in Excelsior Springs
Seniors don't let age get in the way of a good song 2:22

Seniors don't let age get in the way of a good song

View More Video