This is your chance to adopt a furry Hollywood legend

Steve McQueen
Age: 7 months
Breed: Tri-tabby
Gender: Male
Steve McQueen is a handsome fella who is very lovable. He was a stray at a hospital where we are doing trap-neuter-return, but he was not feral so he stayed at the shelter. Steve McQueen will meow his way into your heart. He is feline imunodeficiency-positive, but remains healthy and, with slow introductions, can still be around other cats.
Shaw
Age: 4 1/2 months
Breed: Labrador/Border Collie mix
Gender: Male
Shaw and his sisters — Sis, Sweetie and Shay — are very sweet pups. They all are doing well with crate training, but are not yet house trained. Shaw will be a good-sized boy when grown, probably in the 50- to 60-pound range. He's playful and outgoing and would love to have a canine buddy to play with.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
