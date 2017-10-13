Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Oct. 18
NAMI Family Group Meeting: Designed for family members and significant others of persons with severe and persistent mental illness, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tri-County, 3100 NE 83rd St., Kansas City, 816-468-0400 or www.tri-countymhs.org.
Oct. 20-21
Ghosts Tales of Weston: Dinner theater and ghost walk sessions of stories the past and present haunts, 7 p.m., UpStairs, 501 Main Street, Weston, $45, 816-640-2825 or westongalleria@gmail.com.
Oct. 21
The Mission & Mercy Benefit: Join the celebration of more than 70 years of the Mercedarian Missionaries of Berriz with a silent and live auction of more than 100 items dinner and more, 5:30 p.m., Tighe Center of Our Lady of Mercy Country Home, 2115 Maturana Drive, Liberty, $60, 816-804-9425 or www.ourladyofmercy.net.
Oct. 22
Northland AAUW Meeting: Holocaust survivor Judy Jacobs speaks on Hate is not gone, she will share her experiences of war and its aftermath, 2:30 p.m., North Kansas City Public Library, Community Room, 2251 N. Howell Street. North Kansas City, 816-679-8020.
Overrun Ovarian Cancer 5K Run/Walk: Proceeds to benefit ovarian cancer research at the University of Kansas Cancer Center, 8:30 a.m., South Creek Office Park, 7200 W. 132nd St., Overland Park, $30-$40, www.overrunovariancancer.com.
Oct. 27
North Star Community Band Concert: Join in for this not too scary night of musical fiendishness a slight freaky family oriented concert, 7:30 p.m., Oak Park High School, 825 NE 79th Terrace, Kansas City, MO, free, 816-674-5120.
Oct. 28
Halloween Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: Come in your favorite costume, dance to the music by Las Estrellas, proceeds to benefit the Hispanic Heritage Committee events, dinner, raffles, auctions and more, 7 to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels School, 1310 Westport Rd, Kansas City, $15 each, 913-927-2466 or 816-225-6128.
Nov. 4
Men’s Health Day: Screenings can detect serious health issues early, included are fasting blood screening, prostate screening, PSA blood test and health assessment, 7:30 to 11 a.m., North Kansas City Hospital, 1st Floor Pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Dr., North Kansas City, $20, 816-691-1690 or nkch.org/MensHealth.
Nov. 6
Game Day Fund Raiser: Bring your own games, door prizes along with a light lunch, proceeds to help maintain the 100 year old building, Glenaire Clubhouse, 309 Smiley Road, Liberty, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., $12 advance, $15, 816-792-2854 or jfjb123@gmail.com.
Nov. 7
Ray County Coalition Meeting: The community are invited to attend a planning and preventing youth substance abuse and violence programs and events for the upcoming year, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Grace Church, 606 S. Camden St. Richmond, 816-877-0401 or karaw@tri-countymhs.org.
Nov. 8
AARP Smart Driver Course: Learn defensive driving techniques and how to adjust to age related changes in vision, hear and reaction time, 10 a.m to 3 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, 1st Floor Pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Dr., North Kansas City, $15 members, $20, 816-691-1690 or nkch.org/Class.
Nov. 9
Art 4 Paws: A great evening for a good cause, fabulous art work donated by local artisans, silent auction, proceeds to benefit Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, 6 to 9 p.m., The Cinderblock Brewery, 110 E. 18th Ave., North Kansas City, free, 816-916-8267.
