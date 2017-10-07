Kyleigh’s Gift Run/Walk benefit set for Oct. 14 at Liberty Hospital

The fourth annual Kyleigh’s Gift Run/Walk is Oct. 14 on the Liberty Hospital campus, 2525 Glen Hendren Drive.
The run provides SleepSack swaddles for every newborn in the Liberty Hospital Birthing Center and was created in honor of Kyleigh Weller, who passed away at birth in 2012.
Medals will be given to winners in each age group.
Family activities, a butterfly release, and candlelight memorial will follow the race.
The SleepSack swaddle is a safe, wearable blanket for newborns that replaces loose blankets in the crib, which can interfere with breathing.
Rodger and Leann Weller created the Kyleigh’s Gift Fund in honor of their daughter Kyleigh and as recognition of support given them by hospital staff at the passing of their baby girl.
Registration for the run/walk is at 4 p.m. The race begins at 5 p.m. A kids dash and awards are at 6 p.m. followed by the candlelight ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
For information go to www.libertyhospitalfoundation.org.
Park University to host diversity discussion
Former Park University President David M. Fowler will speak on “Achieving Diversity Totality” on Oct. 18 at Park.
Following Fowler’s remarks, a question-and-answer session will be lead by Joe Reardon, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and former Kansas City, Kan., mayor.
The event, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, is part of Park’s “Year of Diversity” events.
Fowler will discuss Park’s history of diversity and share personal observations while serving as University president and from his 36-year career with KPMG LLP.
For more on “Year of Diversity” events go to www.park.edu/diversity.
Parkville budget recognized
The city of Parkville has received a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its 2017 annual budget.
This is the second straight year Parkville has been recognized. It is one of 41 municipalities in Missouri to receive the honor for 2016-17.
The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.
“Parkville has been working toward this goal for the past couple of years,” City Administrator Joe Parente said in a press release. “The budget document clearly articulates to the public how the city proposes to spend their tax dollars. It is a user-friendly document and promotes enhanced transparency in government. I am proud of the commitment of the governing body and city staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.”
Platte 4-H conducts awards banquet
More than 50 members, volunteers, and supporters attended the Platte County 4-H Achievement Banquet on Sept. 17.
A variety of awards and recognitions were given to youth including: Outstanding Senior 4-H Member, Truman Byergo; and Outstanding Junior 4-H Member, Courtney Dehn. Both are members of the Lady Bugs and Beetles 4-H Club
Outstanding First Year Member was Gracie Carlson of the Farley Jolley club.
The Key Award went to Jack Bartlett of the Platte County Park Rangers.
Other awards given were: scholarships to Dylan Bishop and Katie Parkhurst, of Lady Bugs and Beetles; Top Secretary Award to Courtney Leape, Courtney Dehn, and Makenna Cartwright, all of Lady Bugs and Beetles; Top Treasurer Award to Jake Bartlett, Platte County Park Rangers; and Community Wide Club Involvement Award to the Lady Bug and Beetles.
Clubs honored with the Missouri 4-H Club Seal of Excellence were: Lady Bug and Beetles, Farley Jolley, Hoover Heroes, and Platte County Park Rangers.
Kaitlyn Leape of Lady Bugs and Beetles was honored as the Missouri State 4-H Representative.
Adults who were honored for their volunteer service were: five years, Heidi McKern and Donna Taylor; 10 years, Susan Byergo and Jack Remboldt; 20 years, Mary Kay Grusenmeyer.
Pleasant Valley Baptist hosts Grandfamilies Conference
The 2017 Grandfamilies Conference is Oct. 13 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. This year’s conference theme is “Creating Resilient Families Through Mind, Body and Spirit.”
The conference will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include speakers, workshops, and exhibits. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and a morning snack and lunch will be provided.
The conference is open to grandparents and other caregivers raising children, as well as professionals, clergy, and people interested in issues faced by those raising children.
“We are very excited to have speakers address the latest research in trauma-informed care, trends in substance abuse and methods to help grandfamilies develop resilience for themselves and those they care for,” said Christine Brunkow, program coordinator of the Northland Grandfamilies Program.
For information call Brunkow at 816-407-3490.
Silver Center events
The Liberty Silver Center has a variety of events planned for October from adult coloring to Monster Mash.
Bingo is Mondays and Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Cards are 75 cents each. Grand Life Bingo is at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Adult coloring is at 9 a.m. daily.
Wellness Wednesday, which is Oct. 18, will include free blood pressure screenings at 10:30 a.m. followed by an overview of the AARP Safe Driving Class with Carolyn Reeds at 11 a.m.
Seniors can participate in Karaoke with Dick Hendrix at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27.
A Monster Mash Potluck is planned Oct. 31. Music starts at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Costumes are welcome. DJ Carrie with Carrioke Productions will provide music.
The Liberty Silver Center will serve pizza; attendees should bring a side dish or dessert to share or $5 per person.
Events at the Liberty Silver Center are free unless indicated. Lunch is offered on weekdays. Make lunch reservations by calling 816-439-4368 by noon the day prior.
For information go to www.libertymissouri.gov/SeniorServices.
The Liberty Silver Center is inside the Liberty Community Center at 1600 S. Withers Road, Liberty.
Benefit for nuns
The Mercedarian Missionaries of Berriz will celebrate more than 70 years of service in the Kansas City area Oct. 21 with a Mission and Mercy Benefit auction and dinner.
The benefit begins at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Tighe Center of Our Lady of Mercy Country Home, 2115 Maturana Drive in Liberty.
The Mercedarian sisters have served the elderly and others in Liberty and the Kansas City area since 1946.
Tickets to the benefit are $60 per person or $480 per table. For information call 816-804-9425 or go to www.ourladyofmercy.net.
